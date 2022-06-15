Govâ€™t tags communist peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, 10 others as terrorists

Gov’t tags communist peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, 10 others as terrorists

In this file photo, the government peace panel holds an informal meeting with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines in Oslo, Norway. Peace talks were terminated in November 2017 and again "permanently" in March 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated former peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, five supposed members of communist organizations and five alleged members of radical Islamist groups Abu Sayyaf and Daulah Islamiyah as terrorists.

"There is a finding of probable cause, warranting the designation of specific persons … for committing, conspiring, planning preparing for the commission of terrorism and recruitment to and membership in, and providing material support to terrorist organizations or groups organized for the purpose of engaging in terrorism," said the ATC in a May 25 resolution.

The ATC designated Jalandoni, whom it identified as a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee, member of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines and founder of Christians for National Liberation.

Jalandoni was last in the headlines when a Manila court issued an arrest warrant against him and 36 other communist rebels in connection with a supposed massacre that happened in Inopacan, Leyte in the late 1980s.

The council also designated the following people:

Simon Naugsan Sr., also known as Filiw/Wayat/Bernie/Nasser/Yasser/Arop, who is supposedly the spokesperson of the Cordillera People’s Democratic Front and member of the CPP and its armed wing the New People’s Army



Afrecia/Apricia Alvares/Alvarez Rosete, also known as Bambam/Bambi/Jamjam/Isay/Tengteng/Lalay/Laly/Ilay/Maymay/Lily/Lali/Danielle/Aurora Cahayan, who is supposedly the secretary of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee of the CPP-NPA



Maria Luisa Pucray, also known as Byul/Nanul/Meriam/Awri/Miriam/Monica/Viol/Rodora Guevarra/Lerma/Maou/Melba, who is supposedly the secretary of the Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee of the CPP-NPA



Marla Gigi Ascaño-Tenebroso, also known as Gigi/Jiji who is supposedly a member of Kaguma, and finance officer of Southern Mindanao Regional Committee and member of the CPP-NPA



Walter Alipio De Asis Cerbito, also known as Wati, who is supposedly a member of Christians for National Liberation

Meanwhile, the following supposed sub-leaders of the Abu Sayyaf and Daulah Islamiyah were also designated “for engaging in acts of terrorism, planning, training, preparing, and facilitating acts of terrorism, and for recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization.”

Basaron Arok/Basarun Aruk, also known as Abdulbasser/Abdulkadil/Arkam/Bas/Bossing



Ellam Sajirin/Ellam Nasirin/Ellam Nasarin/Illam Nasirin, also known as Ellam/Illam



Madjid Said/Majid Said also known as Amah Pattit/Padin/Padul/Pading/Amah Sah



Mura Asgali Kayawan also known as Salip Mura Asgali/Salip Mura/Salip Murah/Maas



Tawakkal Bayali/Tawakal Bayali/Tawakkal Abugaw Bayali/Tawwakal Bayali also known as Abu Tawakkal/Jaber

"Designation plays a critical role in the fight against terrorism and is an effective means to eliminate, prevent or suppress the financing of terrorist acts, the provision of support to entities and persons involved in terrorist acts, the recruitment of terrorist groups, and the supply of weapons to terrorists," the ATC said in the separate resolutions.

Designation by the ATC of these people as terrorists paves the way for the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze their assets. — Xave Gregorio