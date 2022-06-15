^

Headlines

Gov’t tags communist peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, 10 others as terrorists

Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 5:24pm
Govâ€™t tags communist peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, 10 others as terrorists
In this file photo, the government peace panel holds an informal meeting with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines in Oslo, Norway. Peace talks were terminated in November 2017 and again "permanently" in March 2019.
Jesus Dureza, Facebook, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated former peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, five supposed members of communist organizations and five alleged members of radical Islamist groups Abu Sayyaf and Daulah Islamiyah as terrorists.

"There is a finding of probable cause, warranting the designation of specific persons … for committing, conspiring, planning preparing for the commission of terrorism and recruitment to and membership in, and providing material support to terrorist organizations or groups organized for the purpose of engaging in terrorism," said the ATC in a May 25 resolution.

The ATC designated Jalandoni, whom it identified as a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee, member of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines and founder of Christians for National Liberation.

Jalandoni was last in the headlines when a Manila court issued an arrest warrant against him and 36 other communist rebels in connection with a supposed massacre that happened in Inopacan, Leyte in the late 1980s.

The council also designated the following people:

  • Simon Naugsan Sr., also known as Filiw/Wayat/Bernie/Nasser/Yasser/Arop, who is supposedly the spokesperson of the Cordillera People’s Democratic Front and member of the CPP and its armed wing the New People’s Army
     
  • Afrecia/Apricia Alvares/Alvarez Rosete, also known as Bambam/Bambi/Jamjam/Isay/Tengteng/Lalay/Laly/Ilay/Maymay/Lily/Lali/Danielle/Aurora Cahayan, who is supposedly the secretary of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee of the CPP-NPA
     
  • Maria Luisa Pucray, also known as Byul/Nanul/Meriam/Awri/Miriam/Monica/Viol/Rodora Guevarra/Lerma/Maou/Melba, who is supposedly the secretary of the Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee of the CPP-NPA
     
  • Marla Gigi Ascaño-Tenebroso, also known as Gigi/Jiji who is supposedly a member of Kaguma, and finance officer of Southern Mindanao Regional Committee and member of the CPP-NPA
     
  • Walter Alipio De Asis Cerbito, also known as Wati, who is supposedly a member of Christians for National Liberation

Meanwhile, the following supposed sub-leaders of the Abu Sayyaf and Daulah Islamiyah were also designated “for engaging in acts of terrorism, planning, training, preparing, and facilitating acts of terrorism, and for recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization.”

  • Basaron Arok/Basarun Aruk, also known as Abdulbasser/Abdulkadil/Arkam/Bas/Bossing
     
  • Ellam Sajirin/Ellam Nasirin/Ellam Nasarin/Illam Nasirin, also known as Ellam/Illam
     
  • Madjid Said/Majid Said also known as Amah Pattit/Padin/Padul/Pading/Amah Sah
     
  • Mura Asgali Kayawan also known as Salip Mura Asgali/Salip Mura/Salip Murah/Maas
     
  • Tawakkal Bayali/Tawakal Bayali/Tawakkal Abugaw Bayali/Tawwakal Bayali also known as Abu Tawakkal/Jaber

"Designation plays a critical role in the fight against terrorism and is an effective means to eliminate, prevent or suppress the financing of terrorist acts, the provision of support to entities and persons involved in terrorist acts, the recruitment of terrorist groups, and the supply of weapons to terrorists," the ATC said in the separate resolutions.

Designation by the ATC of these people as terrorists paves the way for the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze their assets. — Xave Gregorio

ANTI-TERRORISM COUNCIL

LUIS JALANDONI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts PCSO GM&rsquo;s resignation

Duterte accepts PCSO GM’s resignation

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has accepted the resignation of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma, Palace...
Headlines
fbtw
Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Instead of baselessly linking groups as fronts for communist rebels that puts them in danger, officials who have been red-tagging...
Headlines
fbtw
More Filipinos trust news but many avoid it &mdash; Digital News Report 2022

More Filipinos trust news but many avoid it — Digital News Report 2022

By Yvonne T. Chua | 9 hours ago
Overall trust in news among Filipinos has risen, putting the Philippines among the few countries that have furthered gains...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

7 hours ago
Gun ban will be imposed in Davao region from June 16 to 21 and from June 27 to July 2 in Metro Manila, said Police MGen. Valeriano...
Headlines
fbtw
'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues
play

'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
In an interview with reporters on Tuesday at the Senate, Padilla said he is 100% ready to assume his post once the 19th Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Finland hopes Philippines will continue to uphold int&rsquo;l law, rules-based order

Finland hopes Philippines will continue to uphold int’l law, rules-based order

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday met with more diplomats, including the Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros to push anew for SOGIE Equality bill in 19th Congress

Hontiveros to push anew for SOGIE Equality bill in 19th Congress

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
The proposed law, which has been pushed for decades, bans discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender...
Headlines
fbtw
Journalists to PNP: Nothing wrong with reporting on peasant rights, land issues

Journalists to PNP: Nothing wrong with reporting on peasant rights, land issues

3 hours ago
“When has it been wrong for the media to report on issues that involve peasant rights and public interest?” Altermidya...
Headlines
fbtw
COA calls out youth commission&rsquo;s &lsquo;illegal&rsquo; use of SK funds for anti-communism campaign

COA calls out youth commission’s ‘illegal’ use of SK funds for anti-communism campaign

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
State auditors flagged the National Youth Commission’s “illegal” use of funds meant for the mandatory and...
Headlines
fbtw
Guevarra: Peaceful assembly a right regardless of political beliefs, affiliation

Guevarra: Peaceful assembly a right regardless of political beliefs, affiliation

4 hours ago
"As long as their statements do not constitute an actionable offense, such as inciting to sedition or oral defamation, rallyists...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with