^

Headlines

On Independence Day, Duterte highlights 'shared narrative' and healthy discourse

Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 11:49am
On Independence Day, Duterte highlights 'shared narrative' and healthy discourse
Children from Baseco compound in Manila run with a Philippine flag, representing proud independence and self-determination for the country. Philippines is celebrating the 123rd Independence Day on June 12, 2021.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines —  In separate statements on Independence Day, President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo reminded Filipinos to honor the country’s history and use it as a guide in forging the nation’s future.

The Philippines on Sunday marked the 124th anniversary of the declaration of independence from Spain in 1898. The Philippines later became a US colony before occupation by Japan during World War II. The US recognized Philippine independence in 1946.

President Duterte calls for ‘meaningful discourse,’ unity

In his message, Duterte highlighted the path it took for the country to achieve the freedoms it enjoys today, noting that the country’s forefathers “have walked the mile and made us pioneers of republican democracy in Asia.” 

The president, whose term ends at noon on June 30, also said the country’s “shared narrative” is the basis for the values each Filipino lives by. However, he reminded the public that the country has as much to learn from its present and emphasized the need to engage in “meaningful” discussions.

“Even in exercising our most cherished freedoms, our differences can move us to engage in healthy yet meaningful discourse without sowing hatred and division, as well as push our country towards the right direction,” Duterte said. 

VP Leni: ‘Assert the truths of our history’

Robredo also commemorated the struggles the Filipino people had the endure, saying these are reminders that the hard-fought freedom was achieved with perseverance and courage. 

She said there is a lot the public can do as ordinary citizens to be part of continuous nation-building, such as being helpful to those in need, standing for what is right and true, and asserting “the truths of our history.” 

"Stand firm on a story that can never be changed, stolen, erased—a story that binds us according to a collective past, and gives us the strength to march towards a collective future," Robredo said. — with reports from Xave Gregorio and The STAR / Alexis Romero

INDEPENDENCE DAY

LENI ROBREDO

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSA open to national ID changes by Q4 &nbsp;

PSA open to national ID changes by Q4  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Is your national ID photo unflattering? Or your name misspelled? Don’t fret, that can be changed.
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD to give P500 monthly ayuda for poor families by end-June

DSWD to give P500 monthly ayuda for poor families by end-June

19 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development said Saturday it will begin distributing the monthly financial aid of P500...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to distribute P500 monthly to 12.4 million households

Government to distribute P500 monthly to 12.4 million households

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The government is looking at distributing P500 in monthly cash assistance for over 12.4 million households before President...
Headlines
fbtw
Regional wage boards hike minimum pay of workers in Eastern Visayas, Caraga

Regional wage boards hike minimum pay of workers in Eastern Visayas, Caraga

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Two regional wage boards are raising the minimum pay of workers and domestic helpers based in Eastern Visayas and Caraga...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China for Ayungin Shoal incidents

Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China for Ayungin Shoal incidents

23 hours ago
This is the country's third protest against China in the last two weeks. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Bulusan&rsquo;s second eruption this month covers more areas in ash

Bulusan’s second eruption this month covers more areas in ash

3 hours ago
More areas in the Juban municipality of Sorsogon are covered in ashes following the Bulusan volcano’s 18-minute phreatic...
Headlines
fbtw
UNDP, DICT activates free WiFi for 220 public HEIs

UNDP, DICT activates free WiFi for 220 public HEIs

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The United Nations Development Program and the Department of Information and Communications Technologyhave activated 1,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Addressing climate change should be prioritized &ndash; NEDA

Addressing climate change should be prioritized – NEDA

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Adapting and mitigating the worsening impacts of climate change should be prioritized in socioeconomic planning to achieve...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to set up embassy in Ukraine &ndash; Locsin

Philippines to set up embassy in Ukraine – Locsin

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines will establish an embassy in Ukraine, months after Russia...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR welcomes Marcos commitment to uphold human rights

CHR welcomes Marcos commitment to uphold human rights

14 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights yesterday welcomed the commitment of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with