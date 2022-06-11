Puyat feted with agricultural merit by France

French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz hands over the insignia to Bernadette Romulo-Puyat at the French Residence on June 7, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The French government recently awarded former Tourism Secretary and recently appointed BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat the Ordre du Mérite Agricole (Order of Agricultural Merit) with the rank of Officier (Officer) for her decades-long efforts to support the Philippine agriculture.

The Order of Agricultural Merit is an honorific order conferred by the French government to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the agricultural and rural sector. It was created by former French Agricultural Minister Jules Méline in 1883.

Puyat’s insignia was handed over in a ceremony led by French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz at the French Residence on June 7, 2022.

For this merit, the French government recognized Puyat’s commitment in supporting the agricultural sector and promoting food culture in the Philippines since she joined the Department of Agriculture in 2007.

Before serving as the country’s tourism chief, Puyat served as the undersecretary for Special Concerns, Administration and Finance, and Agribusiness and Marketing at the DA from 2007 to 2018.

When she stepped in to head the Department of Tourism, Puyat continued to prioritize agriculture by promoting agricultural and farm tourism, cultural heritage and local gastronomy.

Boccoz particularly cited that Puyat has been promoting Filipino agricultural products locally and abroad, supporting gender-inclusive agriculture, expanding and strengthening links between farmers, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and distributors, and encouraging the adoption of modern techniques in the agricultural sector.

“On behalf of the French government, it is my honor to confer this prestigious award to Bernadette Romulo-Puyat who has shown great commitment, perseverance, and openness to collaborate throughout her career in service of the Filipino people and of the agricultural sector in the Philippines,” Boccoz said.

“Seeing firsthand the issues and concerns that our farmers and fisherfolk encountered on a daily basis, from getting their produce or seafood to the market, gaining ready access to credit, or needing to increase yields or efficiency, my colleagues and I went to such great lengths to bring greater attention to the country’s agricultural products, helping to give them the support they need, whether from a financial, marketing, or capacity-building standpoint, in order to boost their standard of living and sustain their livelihoods for the years to come,” Puyat said in her speech.

“I share this award with the people of the Philippines, most especially our farmers and fisherfolk, without whom we would not be standing here today,” she added.

Puyat was also given the honor for her contributions to strengthening the ties between the French and Philippine government through cooperation in agriculture especially in the areas of organic farming and risk management and in promoting exchanges of culinary tradition between France and the Philippines. The countries celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

“For years, France has been one of our largest trading partners. We have also benefitted greatly from an exchange of best agricultural practices and technological know-how. As our two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2022, it is my wish that this bond only grows deeper and stronger than ever before,” Puyat said.

The two countries signed a bilateral cooperation agreement to consolidate institutional relations between France’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food and the Philippines’ DA by strengthening agricultural and technical cooperation in specific sectors and areas of common interest in 2017.

In same year, the DA and the French Embassy in Manila jointly organized “Philippine Harvest Meets Bon Appetit,” a food fair showcasing organic and artisanal Filipino and French food products.

Puyat said she is deeply honored to be awarded the Order of Agriculture merit. She shared it with the farmers and fisherfolk who she continued to support at the DOT.

“Seeing firsthand the issues and concerns that our farmers and fisherfolk encountered on a daily basis, from getting their produce or seafood to the market, gaining ready access to credit, or needing to increase yields or efficiency, my colleagues and I went to such great lengths to bring greater attention to the country’s agricultural products, helping to give them the support they need, whether from a financial, marketing, or capacity-building standpoint, in order to boost their standard of living and sustain their livelihoods for the years to come,” Puyat said in her speech.

“I share this award with the people of the Philippines, most especially our farmers and fisherfolk, without whom we would not be standing here today,” she added.

In a separate social media post, Puyat also shared that the award was supposed to be given to her in 2018.

“This award was meant to be given in 2018 when I was still with the Department of Agriculture (DA), but I was so busy when I entered the Department of Tourism and then the pandemic. Now—two government positions later—I finally received the award from French Ambassador Michele Boccoz and I couldn’t be more grateful for this recognition,” she wrote.