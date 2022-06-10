^

Comelec condemns killing of Zamboanga del Norte town poll officer

June 10, 2022 | 12:20pm
Comelec condemns killing of Zamboanga del Norte town poll officer
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections condemned Friday the killing of an election officer of a town in Zamboanga del Norte.

Engineer Maricel Peralta, the election officer of Mutia in Zamboanga del Norte, was gunned down Thursday.

According to the poll body, Peralta was on her way home, accompanied by an election assistant, when a motorcycle-riding assailant opened fire on her vehicle.

Peralta’s companion survived the attack and is currently receiving medical care.

“We are already in communication with the Philippine National Police and we assure the public—and Maricel’s loved ones—that the Comelec will not rest until justice is served,” acting Comelec chairperson Socorro Inting said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

Comelec condemns killing of Zamboanga del Norte town poll officer

