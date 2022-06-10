^

Rotary Club of Manila names 2022 outstanding journalists

The Philippine Star
June 10, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Rotary Club of Manila, the largest and oldest in Asia, has chosen outstanding journalists to receive the 2022 Pro Patria Journalism Awards.

The list includes Alex Magno, Iris Gonzales and Joaquin Henson of The Philippine STAR, broadcaster Elpidio “Deo” Macalma of DZRH Broadcasting Co., Sandra Aguinaldo of GMA, and Jose Roberto Alampay of Channel 5.

To receive the International Award for Journalism is CNN’s war correspondent Clarissa Ward while veteran journalist Emil Jurado will receive the RCM Lifetime Achievement Award as Outstanding Journalist.

Dean Amado Valdez, chair of the Rotary Club of Manila Journalism Awards described the awardees as “journalists who have always been anxious to do right, with urgency and sense of moral responsibility, never subservient, fair, fearless and truthful.”

RCM president Felix “Chito” Zaldariaga and program chairman and president-elect Herminio Esguerra announced that The Pro Patria Journalism Awards ceremonies will be held on June 16, 2022 at the Conrad Hotel to coincide with the week’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day and the birth of the national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

