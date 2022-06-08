Incoming eco managers urged to resolve 'impasse' in BPO work-from-home setup

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the incoming economic managers to resolve the work-from-home "impasse" in the information technology-business process management sector (IT-BPM), highlighting the industry's performance in consistently generating jobs during the pandemic.

In March, the government required business process outsourcing (BPO) workers to return to on-site work, causing an uproar among employees. Right now, the state is allowing for a hybrid work set-up for IT-BPM firms until September 12 or when President Rodrigo Duterte is set to end the state of calamity caused by the pandemic.

"Ideally, bago pa mailuklok ang bagong economic team ng bansa (Before the new economic team assume their positions), they should already find common ground with the IT-BPM sector and remove the anxiety of their investors and international clients," Hontiveros said in a statement.

She expressed support for remote work since this arrangement will cut commuting costs— the same stance as BPO workers which she described as "reasonable".

She noted that the workers were more productive in their remote work set-ups and that they spent less for what could have been shelled out for transport costs.

"Huwag sana tayong paatras sa mga dating klase ng mga labor laws or even tax laws na pipilitin talagang bumalik sa pre-pandemic working conditions. Maging flexible naman tayo," the lawmaker added.

("I hope we don't regress to the labor laws that we had in the past and even tax laws which were there during pre-pandemic working conditions. Let's be flexible.")

Hontiveros stressed the IT-BPM sector's importance in generating jobs, as it was able to consistently do so since the start of the pandemic in the country. Taking care of BPO workers here will help attract talent and growth, she explained. — Angelica Y. Yang