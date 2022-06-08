Philippines, Korea ink pact to support Korean war veterans

^

Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 5:33pm
The document was signed on June 3 with South Korea’s Veteran Affairs Minister Park Minshik during Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s visit.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines inked a memorandum of understanding for the Veterans Affairs Cooperation with Korea to support troops who served during the Korean war from 1950 to 1953.

In a statement dated June 8, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the document was signed on June 3 with South Korea’s Veteran Affairs Minister Park Minshik during Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s visit.

“The Philippines-Korea MOU will strengthen support for each countries’ Korean War veterans and exchanges among the veterans’ descendants,” the DFA said. 

A consulatative body will also be created to help foster veteran affairs cooperation.

According to the DFA, the memorandum will allow both the Philippines and South Korea to expand both countries’ international projects to honor veterans, which include 7,420 Philippine Expeditionary Force to Korea (PFTOK) troops sent during the Korean war.

South Korea’s government was reportedly supportive of the Philippine government’s programs for PEFTOK. Seoul also sent donations amid the pandemic for the elder Filipino Korean war veterans as well as their families. 

