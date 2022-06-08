Socorro Inting again acting Comelec chief after bypass of Pangarungan

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting is once again the poll body’s acting chairperson following the bypass of Saidamen Pangarungan’s confirmation by the congressional Commission on Appointments (CA) last week.

Comelec director Frances Arabe confirmed Inting’s appointment as acting chairperson to reporters on Wednesday. Her appointment effective June 2.

Inting was also assigned as the poll body’s acting chairperson this earlier this year due to seniority. President Rodrigo Duterte had yet to appoint someone to the position vacated by the retired Sheriff Abas in February.

Pangarungan, along with two of the poll body’s commissioners George Garcia and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, who both also failed to get a CA nod, were appointed in March.

The CA acts as a check on presidential appointments. The confirmation hearing of Duterte’s appointees for chairpersons of constitutional offices Comelec, the Commission on Audit (CoA), and the Civil Service Commission (CSC), along with the two Comelec commissioners, was rescheduled twice.

The hearing on May 25 was rescheduled because of members of the congressional subcommittee were busy with canvassing votes for the presidential and vice-presidential positions.

The CA’s proceedings resumed on May 30, but was again postponed after Senate Majority Leader Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri hinted that president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should be given the opportunity to appoint officials to the three independent constitutional offices.

Congress adjourned on June 1 and was not able to vote on the appointments because of the lack of quorum. This left the three chairman positions at the Comelec, CoA, and CSC vacant.

Ano ang Commission on Appointments? At bakit ba ang big-deal na sinunod nila ang hiling ni president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.? pic.twitter.com/nTH14AdSK9 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) June 3, 2022

Prior to Inting’s to a commissioner of the poll body, she served as Court of Appeals Associate Justice. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio and Angelica Y. Yang