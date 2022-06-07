PNP procures P764-million worth of new vehicles, firearms

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said it was able to procure P764.115-million worth of new equipment, including vehicles and firearms, which will be given to its units nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the country’s police force said it acquired paraphernalia using pooled funds from its Capability Enhancement Programs in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as well as the Congress-introduced Initiative Appropriation in 2021, and its 2018 trust receipts.

“I know that this procurement is most advantageous to the PNP, cost-wise and in terms of quality, to support the operations of the [PNP],” PNP Officer-in Charge Police Lieutenant General Vicente Danao Jr. said in a statement.

The new equipment, which were blessed this morning in Camp Crame, include:

Brand new vans (16 units)

Light transport vehicles (3 units)

9mm Girsan Striker Fired Pistol (8,358 units)

5.56mm Galil Basic Assault Rifle (8,500 units)

7.62mm IWI Negev Light Machine Gun (34 units)

Explosive detector dogs (45 units)

Autogated Night Vision Device (620 units)

All Purpose Vest (5,298 units)

These will be distributed to its different units across the country, including the PNP Training Institute, Philippine National Police Academy, PNP Mobile Force Companies, National Support Units and Police Stations.

Danao called on PNP's officers to maintain the vehicles and other equipment procured.

"It was built to last and it will be protecting not only the lives of our PNP but the lives of Filipino as well," he said.

Aside from these, the PNP also received a Toyota Grandia Hiace Van from the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (AFPMBAI) and PNP Foundation, Inc. Vice Chairman Teresita Ang-See donated facemasks, protective cover-alls, surgical gloves, alcohol, and Vitamin C. — Kaycee Valmonte