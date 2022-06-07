^

Headlines

PNP procures P764-million worth of new vehicles, firearms

Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 7:42pm
PNP procures P764-million worth of new vehicles, firearms
The Philippine National Police said it was able to procure P764.115-million worth of new equipment, which will be given to its units nationwide.
Facebook / PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said it was able to procure P764.115-million worth of new equipment, including vehicles and firearms, which will be given to its units nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the country’s police force said it acquired paraphernalia using pooled funds from its Capability Enhancement Programs in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as well as the Congress-introduced Initiative Appropriation in 2021, and its 2018 trust receipts. 

“I know that this procurement is most advantageous to the PNP, cost-wise and in terms of quality, to support the operations of the [PNP],” PNP Officer-in Charge Police Lieutenant General Vicente Danao Jr. said in a statement

The new equipment, which were blessed this morning in Camp Crame, include:

  • Brand new vans (16 units)
  • Light transport vehicles (3 units)
  • 9mm Girsan Striker Fired Pistol (8,358 units)
  • 5.56mm Galil Basic Assault Rifle (8,500 units)
  • 7.62mm IWI Negev Light Machine Gun (34 units)
  • Explosive detector dogs (45 units)
  • Autogated Night Vision Device (620 units)
  • All Purpose Vest (5,298 units)

These will be distributed to its different units across the country, including the PNP Training Institute, Philippine National Police Academy, PNP Mobile Force Companies, National Support Units and Police Stations.

Danao called on PNP's officers to maintain the vehicles and other equipment procured. 

"It was built to last and it will be protecting not only the lives of our PNP but the lives of Filipino as well," he said.

Aside from these, the PNP also received a Toyota Grandia Hiace Van from the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (AFPMBAI) and PNP Foundation, Inc. Vice Chairman Teresita Ang-See donated facemasks, protective cover-alls, surgical gloves, alcohol, and Vitamin C. — Kaycee Valmonte

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Game over? DQ, Cancel COC petitions vs Marcos still pending

Fact check: Game over? DQ, Cancel COC petitions vs Marcos still pending

20 hours ago
A YouTube video claimed that “game is over” with the legal challenges against president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman indicts 43 immigration personnel over 'pastillas' bribery

Ombudsman indicts 43 immigration personnel over 'pastillas' bribery

6 hours ago
The Ombudsman said that the bribery scheme "allowed the entry of foreign passengers into the country without going through...
Headlines
fbtw
As he prepares to step down, Duterte calls for 'unity' behind successor Marcos
play

As he prepares to step down, Duterte calls for 'unity' behind successor Marcos

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte urged the public to “unite” behind his successor president-elect Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

1 day ago
Sherman, the US State Department's number two, will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to...
Headlines
fbtw
German envoy highlights human rights, int&rsquo;l order in meeting with Marcos

German envoy highlights human rights, int’l order in meeting with Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
More foreign envoys are paying president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a courtesy call weeks ahead of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
More than 70 million Filipinos to be fully vaccinated &mdash; Galvez

More than 70 million Filipinos to be fully vaccinated — Galvez

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Duterte administration expects more than 70 million people to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe urges executive branch to look for ways to help transport with high prices

Poe urges executive branch to look for ways to help transport with high prices

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe called on the executive department to consider measures like suspending the collection of excise taxes on fuel to...
Headlines
fbtw
PGH halts elective procedures, adds beds as emergency room exceeds capacity

PGH halts elective procedures, adds beds as emergency room exceeds capacity

2 hours ago
PGH spokesperson Jonas Del Rosario said that the hospital’s emergency room, which only has a 70-bed capacity, has 150...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte urges PNP: Maintain momentum vs drugs

Duterte urges PNP: Maintain momentum vs drugs

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the police to sustain the momentum of its campaign against illegal drugs even as he warned...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte praises NTF-ELCAC, says it can wipe out insurgency if given two more years

Duterte praises NTF-ELCAC, says it can wipe out insurgency if given two more years

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The decades-old communist insurgency would almost be wiped out if the government's anti-insurgency task force is given two...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with