Philippines studying expansion of career opportunities in Israel for Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Following the arrival of the first batch of Filipino hotel workers in Israel, the Philippines’ foreign service post there said it is in talks to expand career options for Filipinos in the hospitality industry and other sectors in the Holy Land.

In a statement dated June 6, the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said it will continue to initiate discussions with “relevant Philippine and Israeli partners in order to facilitate the entry of Filipino workers into other areas of the Israeli hotel workforce,” such as mid-level management, and concierge and personnel for front desks sections.

It will also look for options for Filipinos who graduated with culinary degrees and arrange on-the-job training programs for students.

“The embassy also sees potential opportunities for Filipino workers in the Israeli aerospace and medical sectors,” the foreign service post said.

The first batch of 61 Filipino hotel workers, out of the initial 500 to be deployed, arrived in Israel last week and were welcomed by officials from the Philippine Embassy. The overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will be deployed in hotels located in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Nazareth, Caesarea, and Tiberia, and for leisure resorts near the Dead Sea.

Israel and the Philippines’ bilateral labor agreement inked in 2018 paved the way for Filipino workers to land a job in the Israeli hospitality industry. Under the agreement, OFWs in Israel’s hotel sector should be shielded from abusive deployment agencies.

They will also be entitied to employment benefits such as healthcare insurance, pension savings, and competitive salaries.

"The hotel sector is the second labor market, following caregiving, opened by Israel to Filipinos," the embassy said, adding that only Filipinos and Jordanians are the allowed foreigners to work in their hospitality industry.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration reported that there are more than 30,000 jobs awaiting Filipino workers who wish to be deployed in Israel under the bilateral labor agreement. — Kaycee Valmonte with report from The STAR / Mayen Jaymalin