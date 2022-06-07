^

Headlines

Philippines detects more Omicron BA.5, BA.2.12.1 cases

Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 4:33pm
A cyclist passes by a sweeper during an event celebrating World Bicycle Day, in Quezon City, suburban Manila on June 3, 2022.
AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported additional cases of the more transmissible BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 Omicron sub-variants.

Authorities detected three new cases of the BA.5 sub-variant and seven more cases of the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

Here are the details about the additional BA.5 cases:

  • The subvariant was detected in two individuals from Calabarzon and an individual whose address is being verified
  • The individual whose location is being verified is fully-vaccinated. One of the individuals from Calabarzon is unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the other is being validated.
  • DOH said the exposure of individuals is still unknown and their travel histories are being verified.
  • The three BA.5 cases have been tagged as recovered.

So far, local authorities have detected five BA.5 cases.

Vergeire said there is a “very high” chance that the local transmission of the new Omicron sub-variant is happening. According to the World Health Organization, local transmission “indicates locations where the source of infection is within the reporting location.”

Additional BA.2.12.1 cases were detected in Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Bicol region.

“The DOH would like to clarify that the slight increase in cases is not directly related to the entry of these variants,” Vergeire said.

Results of the latest genome sequencing of 190 samples showed that 60% were positive for the Omicron variant.

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

OMICRON SUBVARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Game over? DQ, Cancel COC petitions vs Marcos still pending

Fact check: Game over? DQ, Cancel COC petitions vs Marcos still pending

17 hours ago
A YouTube video claimed that “game is over” with the legal challenges against president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

1 day ago
Sherman, the US State Department's number two, will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to...
Headlines
fbtw
As he prepares to step down, Duterte calls for 'unity' behind successor Marcos
play

As he prepares to step down, Duterte calls for 'unity' behind successor Marcos

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte urged the public to “unite” behind his successor president-elect Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman indicts 43 immigration personnel over 'pastillas' bribery

Ombudsman indicts 43 immigration personnel over 'pastillas' bribery

3 hours ago
The Ombudsman said that the bribery scheme "allowed the entry of foreign passengers into the country without going through...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos party: P272 million spent in campaign

Marcos party: P272 million spent in campaign

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas has declared expenditures totaling P272 million for the campaign of its standard bearer,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte praises NTF-ELCAC, says it can wipe out insurgency if given two more years

Duterte praises NTF-ELCAC, says it can wipe out insurgency if given two more years

By Alexis Romero | 7 minutes ago
The decades-old communist insurgency would almost be wiped out if the government's anti-insurgency task force is given two...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines studying expansion of career opportunities in Israel for Filipinos

Philippines studying expansion of career opportunities in Israel for Filipinos

1 hour ago
Following the arrival of the first batch of Filipino hotel workers in Israel, the Philippines’ foreign service post...
Headlines
fbtw
P100 per liter of gas? DOE says that's unlikely

P100 per liter of gas? DOE says that's unlikely

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
The Energy department said Tuesday it does not foresee gas and diesel to hit P100 per liter this year even after local oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. says P623M spent for presidential campaign

Marcos Jr. says P623M spent for presidential campaign

1 hour ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared before the Commission on Elections that he spent over P623 million for his winning...
Headlines
fbtw
QC Court on San Roque 21: No crime in being hungry and pleading for food

QC Court on San Roque 21: No crime in being hungry and pleading for food

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“The accused were acting within their rights when they went outside of their respective residences to plea for food,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with