3.1 million Filipino families experienced hunger in Q1 â€” SWS

3.1 million Filipino families experienced hunger in Q1 — SWS

This photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows a mother washing her laundry outside her home along the river in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Some 12.2% of Filipino families, or an estimated 3.1 million, experienced involuntary hunger, defined as being hungry and not having anything to eat, at least once in the past three months, new survey results suggest.

The April 2022 hunger rate in the latest Social Weather Stations survey is 0.4 points above the 11.8% or an estimated 3 million families in December 2021, and 2.2 points above the 10% (2.5 million families) in September 2021, though the 12.2% is still 0.9 points below the 13.1% annual average for 2021.

Hunger rising in Balance Luzon and Mindanao: According to the survey results published late Monday night, the experience of hunger is highest in Metro Manila at 18.6% of families, followed by Mindanao at 13.1%, Balance Luzon at 11.7%, and the Visayas at 7.8%.

Historically, SWS said, hunger has been highest in Metro Manila after topping 23 out of 97 surveys since July 1998.

The survey results also include a distinction between moderate hunger, or families who experienced hunger “only once” or “a few times” in the last three months. On the other hand, "severe hunger refers" to those who experienced it “often” or “always” in the last three months.

SWS said that the overall 12.2% hunger rate for April "is the sum of 9.3 percent (est. 2.4 million families) who experienced Moderate Hunger and 2.9% (est. 744,000 families) who experienced Severe Hunger."

What were respondents asked?:

In the last three months, did it happen even once that your family experienced hunger and not have anything to eat?

Did it happen only once, a few times, often, or always?

The survey was held from April 19 to 27. The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults around the country. The sampling error margin is at ±2.6% for national percentages and ±5.2% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao, SWS said. — Franco Luna