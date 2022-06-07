Newly-elected officials reminded: File SOCE by June 8

Undated file photo shows the exterior of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-National Police Commission headquarters.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-elected officials will not be allowed to take their oath of office without filing a Statement of Contributions and Expenditures, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said as he reminded them to submit their SOCEs by June 8 to avoid any delays in their assumption to duty.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday morning, the Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded newly-elected officials that during the filing of their Certificate of Candidacy, they have vowed ‘to file, with the Comelec, within 30 days after election day, a full, true and itemized SOCE in connection with the election.’

“It’s plain and simple: No SOCE, no oath-taking for newly-elected officials. We encourage our [newly-elected officials] to start their term right by complying with the provisions of the law and submitting their SOCE to the Commission on Elections on or before June 8, 2022,” Año said.

“There is a misconception that a SOCE is filed only by [newly-elected officials] but we are stating that according to the law, even non-winners and political parties are required to submit the said statement. This is for everyone who filed a COC,” DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya also said.

The SOCE includes cash and in-kind contributions received by the candidate from a political party and other sources. It also includes expenditures paid out of personal funds, out of cash contributions and incurred using in-kind contributions.

Under Republic Act No. 7166 or the "Synchronized National and Local Elections and Electoral Reforms Act," no official will be allowed to assume their elected posts without filing their SOCE with the Comelec.

For a second or subsequent failure to file his/her SOCE, the law states that the offender shall be subject to perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

To recall, the Department and Comelec signed a memorandum of agreement in March 2012 giving the DILG and its attached agencies the capacity to bar NEOs from partaking in an oath of office and allowing a candidate to assume office without a certification from Comelec signifying that he has successfully complied with the SOCE obligation.

Año said that by June 16, 2022, Comelec is expected to submit the said certification to the DILG.

“It was there on their COCs that they filed during the start of their bid to run for public office. So we implore our newly-elected officials to walk the talk and comply with the law and their commitment to the Comelec,” he said.