^

Headlines

ISIS regional spox killed in Maguindanao – state TV

Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 9:24am
ISIS regional spox killed in Maguindanao â€“ state TV

Ayon sa isang opisyal ng anti-terrorism council na tumangging magpabanggit ng pangalan, ang 100 dayuhang tero­rista ay bagong graduate sa kanilang pagsasanay sa Indonesia sa kasagsagan ng Marawi City siege. John Unson, File

MANILA, Philippines — A man who is supposedly the spokesperson of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in East Asia was killed Monday afternoon by the military in an operation in Maguindanao, state television reported.

Aside from being a spokesperson, Abu Huzaifah — identified in other reports as Abdulfatah Omar Alimuden — was also supposedly in charge of financial transactions of the Daulah Islamiyah – Philippines to ISIS central.

Reports did not provide any other details on the death of Alimuden.

According to Washington-based online news magazine The Diplomat, the so-called East Asia province of ISIS spans Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

This ISIS branch is led by Abu Zacharia, who is also known as Jer Mimbantas and Faharudin Hadji Satar, the chief of the ISIS-inspired Maute group that laid siege to the city of Marawi in 2017. — Xave Gregorio

ISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tulfo, Bautista meet for DSWD transition

Tulfo, Bautista meet for DSWD transition

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
Incoming Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary Erwin Tulfo and outgoing Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista...
Headlines
fbtw
US deputy state secretary to visit Philippines

US deputy state secretary to visit Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United States’ number two diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, will meet with president-elect Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
The Supreme Court ruled that while the settlement between veteran newscaster Mel Tiangco and ABS-CBN did not cover all her...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos receives ASEAN, Italy envoys

Marcos receives ASEAN, Italy envoys

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday received the third batch of ambassadors from various countries who affirmed...
Headlines
fbtw
Vax makers urged to register in Philippines

Vax makers urged to register in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is urging COVID-19 vaccine makers to apply...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Newly-elected officials reminded: File SOCE by June 8&nbsp;

Newly-elected officials reminded: File SOCE by June 8 

13 minutes ago
“It’s plain and simple: No SOCE, no oath-taking for newly-elected officials. We encourage our NEOs to start their...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos party: P272 million spent in campaign

Marcos party: P272 million spent in campaign

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas has declared expenditures totaling P272 million for the campaign of its standard bearer,...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-red tape execs appeal suspension

Anti-red tape execs appeal suspension

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
Anti-Red Tape Authority director general Jeremiah Belgica and four other officials of the agency yesterday filed a joint motion...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI: Proposed price hikes evaluated in 4 weeks

DTI: Proposed price hikes evaluated in 4 weeks

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expects to complete the evaluation of manufacturers’ request to raise prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Manibela asks commuters for understanding as drivers suspend operations

Manibela asks commuters for understanding as drivers suspend operations

13 hours ago
Transport workers’ group Manibela is asking commuters for their patience as jeepney drivers go on a transport strike...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with