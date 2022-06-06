^

1,295 new COVID-19 cases from May 30 to June 5, daily cases average 185

Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 6:21pm
People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika” program on Jan. 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Latest data from the Department of Health on Monday showed that a total of 1,295 new infections were logged from May 30 to June 5 with an average of 185 daily cases, 1.4% lower than the daily infections logged in the previous week. 

Of the reported number, 16 are reportedly patients with severe and critical conditions. The country now has 599 cases considered severe and critical out of the 2,479 active COVID-19 cases.

However, local health authorities said only 14.7% or 386 of 2,632 ICU beds across the country are in use, while only 18.1% of 22,245 non-ICU beds are occupied. One death was also recorded but the DOH said it occured on January 2021.

“Pinapaalalalahan ang lahat na huwag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19. Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1,” the DOH said in a statement.

(We are reminding everyone to not be complacent about the threats of COVID-19. We must continue to properly adhere to minimum public health standards under Alert Level 1.)

The Philippines has so far inoculated over 69 million individuals, translating to 77.2% of its target population of 90.005 million, while 14.3 million individuals have already received booster shots. 

It added that 77.33% of its target A2 population of 8.721 million are vaccinated, meaning 6.7 million senior citizens have already received their primary COVID-19 vaccines.

Japanese news outfit Nikkei ranked the Philippines at the 33rd spot of its COVID-19 Recovering Index, noting Manila's improving pandemic response amid lower COVID-19 infections and increased mobility. The country previously ranked at the last place at 121. — Kaycee Valmonte with a report from Xave Gregorio

