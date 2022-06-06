^

Headlines

PNP to send at least 2,000 cops to secure Marcos inauguration

Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 11:43am
PNP to send at least 2,000 cops to secure Marcos inauguration
Satellite image captured on June 6, 2022 shows the exterior of the National Museum in Manila.
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is set to deploy "no less than two thousand" personnel at the National Museum in Manila, where president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to take his oath as the country's next chief executive, it said Monday. 

At a press briefing Monday morning, Police Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, head of the Directorate for Operations, said that police across the nation have been on full alert since the May elections.

"The National Capital Region Police Office has enough number of police personnel. [Central Luzon] and [Calabarzon PNP] will only be utilized to ensure that there will be no movements, especially left-leaning organizations taking advantage of this activity," he said. 

Membership in left-leaning organizations is not a crime in the Philippines and protests can be held without permits at designated freedom parks. Manila City Hall issued a memorandum soon after the elections reminding police to enforce a Marcos-era law requiring permits to hold protests and rallies. 

"We are still on full alert but we have scheduled our conference with the Commission on Elections and the Armed Forces of the Philippines," De Leon also said. 

No permits sought

Asked if the PNP received any requests for permits for rallies, De Leon responded in the negative.

"We have not received any communications from the primary areas like Manila, Quezon City, and Davao City. No permits have been issued by our local government units as of this time," he said. 

Under Batas Pambansa Bilang 880, demonstrators may only gather without permits at government-designated freedom parks. The PNP has said that the public might see PNP civil disturbance management personnel in areas where protesters are likely to hold protests.

"Civil disturbance management have their roles to make sure that the proceedings will not be disturbed," De Leon said when asked how the PNP would respond to protesters. "Their job is to make sure illegal assemblies don't get close [to the area]."

The Commission on Human Rights earlier reminded the PNP that the use of water cannons under Batas Pambansa 880 is the last resort and under the law, "shall not be used unless the public assembly is attended by actual violence or serious threats of violence."

On Friday, Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson said that the national police has not detected any threats to the inauguration.  — Franco Luna 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
The Supreme Court ruled that while the settlement between veteran newscaster Mel Tiangco and ABS-CBN did not cover all her...
Headlines
fbtw
Recruiters complain about confusing orders of interim DMW chief

Recruiters complain about confusing orders of interim DMW chief

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
The recruitment sector is complaining about the current operations of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to keep vlog even after assuming presidency

Marcos to keep vlog even after assuming presidency

12 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. intends to keep posting video log or vlog entries on his social media accounts...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcoleta denies lobbying to be energy chief

Marcoleta denies lobbying to be energy chief

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta declared yesterday that contrary to persistent reports, he has not been lobbying for president-elect...
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio prelate reminds Marcos: Let spirit of freedom soar

Baguio prelate reminds Marcos: Let spirit of freedom soar

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
On the occasion of Pentecost, Baguio Bishop Victor Bendico reminded the administration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines leaps in COVID-19 recovery index

Philippines leaps in COVID-19 recovery index

9 minutes ago
Decreasing infections and easing of restrictions push the Philippines up the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index by 40 spots.
Headlines
fbtw
US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

2 hours ago
Sherman, the US State Department's number two, will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to...
Headlines
fbtw
Ash covers towns after Bulusan eruption

Ash covers towns after Bulusan eruption

3 hours ago
Mount Bulusan spewed a huge, dark cloud on Sunday, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Voter education needed despite automated polls

Comelec: Voter education needed despite automated polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Despite the use of the automated election system since 2010, an official of the Commission on Elections said there is still...
Headlines
fbtw
Better foreign policy, maritime security urged

Better foreign policy, maritime security urged

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can immediately establish that he is different from his predecessor in the critical areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with