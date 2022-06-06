PNP to send at least 2,000 cops to secure Marcos inauguration

Satellite image captured on June 6, 2022 shows the exterior of the National Museum in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is set to deploy "no less than two thousand" personnel at the National Museum in Manila, where president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to take his oath as the country's next chief executive, it said Monday.

At a press briefing Monday morning, Police Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, head of the Directorate for Operations, said that police across the nation have been on full alert since the May elections.

"The National Capital Region Police Office has enough number of police personnel. [Central Luzon] and [Calabarzon PNP] will only be utilized to ensure that there will be no movements, especially left-leaning organizations taking advantage of this activity," he said.

Membership in left-leaning organizations is not a crime in the Philippines and protests can be held without permits at designated freedom parks. Manila City Hall issued a memorandum soon after the elections reminding police to enforce a Marcos-era law requiring permits to hold protests and rallies.

"We are still on full alert but we have scheduled our conference with the Commission on Elections and the Armed Forces of the Philippines," De Leon also said.

No permits sought

Asked if the PNP received any requests for permits for rallies, De Leon responded in the negative.

"We have not received any communications from the primary areas like Manila, Quezon City, and Davao City. No permits have been issued by our local government units as of this time," he said.

Under Batas Pambansa Bilang 880, demonstrators may only gather without permits at government-designated freedom parks. The PNP has said that the public might see PNP civil disturbance management personnel in areas where protesters are likely to hold protests.

"Civil disturbance management have their roles to make sure that the proceedings will not be disturbed," De Leon said when asked how the PNP would respond to protesters. "Their job is to make sure illegal assemblies don't get close [to the area]."

The Commission on Human Rights earlier reminded the PNP that the use of water cannons under Batas Pambansa 880 is the last resort and under the law, "shall not be used unless the public assembly is attended by actual violence or serious threats of violence."

On Friday, Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson said that the national police has not detected any threats to the inauguration. — Franco Luna