Saudi Arabiaâ€™s leaders congratulate president-elect Marcos Jr.

Saudi Arabia’s leaders congratulate president-elect Marcos Jr.

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) walks past the media after casting his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — More congratulatory remarks were sent to president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., this time coming from Saudi Arabia in the Middle East.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammed Salman bin Abdulaziz sent their congratulations to the president-elect through a diplomatic cable.

“In the cable, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations to the president, wishing him every success and the people of the Philippines further progress and prosperity,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the crown prince also echoed the king’s statement, wishing well for Marcos Jr.'s health and progress and development for the Filipino people.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques @KingSalman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for Winning Presidential Elections in the #Philippines pic.twitter.com/B8Lzq5BIQk — Foreign Ministry ???????? (@KSAmofaEN) June 1, 2022

These statements come a little over a week after Marcos Jr. was officially proclaimed as the Philippines’ next president after garnering a commanding 31-million majority vote.

READ: Marcos Jr. proclaimed president-elect in what sister calls 'second chance' for clan

Saudi Arabia’s leaders are the latest from the international community to send their best wishes to the upcoming president, joining Japan, China, the US, Australia, among others.