Saudi Arabiaâ€™s leaders congratulate president-elect Marcos Jr.

Saudi Arabia’s leaders congratulate president-elect Marcos Jr.

Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 4:34pm
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) walks past the media after casting his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — More congratulatory remarks were sent to president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., this time coming from Saudi Arabia in the Middle East.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammed Salman bin Abdulaziz sent their congratulations to the president-elect through a diplomatic cable.

“In the cable, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations to the president, wishing him every success and the people of the Philippines further progress and prosperity,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the crown prince also echoed the king’s statement, wishing well for Marcos Jr.'s health and progress and development for the Filipino people.

These statements come a little over a week after Marcos Jr. was officially proclaimed as the Philippines’ next president after garnering a commanding 31-million majority vote. 

Saudi Arabia’s leaders are the latest from the international community to send their best wishes to the upcoming president, joining Japan, China, the US, Australia, among others.

