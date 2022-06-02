^

LTFRB to deploy 'mystery riders' after issuing show-cause order to Joyride for alleged excess fares

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 1:44pm
joyride
In this file photo, JoyRide, a new motorcycle taxi firm, prepares its drivers at their office in Marcos Highway, Cainta, Rizal on Monday ahead of its official launch.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Thursday it would deploy fake riders to catch transport network companies charging excessive fares beyond the set structure after it issued a show-cause order to ride-hailing app Joyride. 

"The LTFRB intends to deploy mystery riders in the next few days to check on the compliance of the TNCs and TNVS operators on the proper fare structure and the terms and conditions the MC," the board said in a statement sent to reporters.

In a letter dated May 24, 2022, Joyride was directed to submit their written explanation to the Board why their accreditation as TNC should not be suspended and/or revoked within 10 days from receipt of the show cause order.

The LTFRB said a complaint it received said that Joyride Ecommerce Technologies Corp. was charging as high as P1,000 representing a one-way ride for a ‘Priority Boarding Fee.’ The LTFRB has not given reporters access to the complaint. 

The board said that the fares for the TNVS are supposed to be:

  • P40.00 flag down rate for sedan-type TNVS, with P15.00 fare per kilometer and P2.00 per minute travel fate.
  • For a Premium AUV/SUV, flag-down rate is at P50.00 with P18.00 per kilometer fare and P2.00 per minute travel,
  • Hatchback or Sub-compact type TNVS have P30.00 flag-down rate with a P13 per kilometer fare rate and P2.00 per minute travel fare. 

"Any TNC and/or TNVS caught violating the terms and conditions of the MC shall be subject to fines and penalties...the LTFRB is also encouraging the riding public who are using the TNVS to report any irregularities committed by ride-hailing services," the board said. 

Under the transportation department's joint administrative order on penalties, overcharging fees yields a fine of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 and impounding of unit for thirty days for the second, and a fine of P15,000 and cancellation of certificate of public convenience for the third. 

A surge rate of double the sum of fare per kilometer and per minute travel is applicable for all types of TNVS.

Though it "did not directly receive any complaints" on other companies, the agency saw it fit to also write the other TNCs warning them against the imposition of excessive fares contrary to current guidelines. 

The LTFRB reminded TNCs that based on the Terms and Conditions of a Certificate of Transportation Network Company, TNCs are required to make the rate structure transparent before the potential passenger confirms the ride. 

"There are only 3/10 cars pre-pandemic on the road. 8,000 slots were recently opened but only 5% had been onboarded by the government," Grab Philippines said in a tweet Thursday. 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

