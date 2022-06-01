US, New Zealand jointly oppose â€˜unlawfulâ€™ claims, activities in South China Sea

^

US, New Zealand jointly oppose ‘unlawful’ claims, activities in South China Sea

Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 6:11pm
President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office at the White House on May 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. The two leaders discussed security and engagement in the Asia Pacific region.
MANILA, Philippines — The United States and New Zealand said they support calls for the freedom to navigate South China Sea in accordance with international law and at the same time expressed opposition against the illegal claims and activities in the contested waters. 

In a joint statement dated May 31, the two nations expressed concern over what they called “strategic competition” in the Pacific region, which they say could put at risk the institutions that ensure security in the area. 

“We oppose unlawful maritime claims and activities in the South China Sea that run counter to the rules-based international order, particularly UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea),” the joint statement read.

Beijing is currently imposing its annual fishing moratorium on the South China Sea, which both the Philippines and Vietnam have protested against as the ban covers even Philippine waters through the West Philippine Sea, while Vietnam says the ban oversteps its sovereignty.

New Zealand, which has until recently been mum on the maritime dispute, for the first time said they opposed the illegal claims and activities over the disputed waters.

The joint statement with Washington further noted: “A freer and more open Indo-Pacific depends on preserving the international rules-based order in the maritime domain.”

The two countries, along with Australia and the United Kingdom through the AUKUS, said they are committed to ensuring peace and stability within the region.

“We jointly recognize the importance of a strong and unified Association of Southeast Asian Nations to an open, inclusive, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the joint statement read.

