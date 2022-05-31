^

Headlines

New Zealand, UNICEF ink partnership to support pandemic aid in Odette-hit areas

Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 7:42pm
New Zealand, UNICEF ink partnership to support pandemic aid in Odette-hit areas
New Zealand donates US$1.6 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund to help communities affected by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) through providing pandemic programs. The partnership is said to be the first for both parties to address the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in the Philippines.
Twitter / UNICEF Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand and the United Nations Children’s Fund inked a partnership to help and support communities affected by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) through pandemic aid.

New Zealand, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, donated US$1.6 million to UNICEF, which will be used to rebuild affected communities through programs in health and nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene; as well as social protection.

“New Zealand is proud to partner with UNICEF. This partnership will serve as our flagship project in the fight against COVID-19,” New Zealand’s ambassador to the Philippines Peter Kell said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that their country’s contribution will “maintain essential health services” in areas that were affected.

“Through this partnership, we can ensure that children and families continue to receive assistance and that essential services remain available to them,” UNICEF Representative in the Philippines Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said.

The UN agency noted that the Philippines is already one of the most affected by the pandemic as it worsened the situation of those in poverty, natural disasters such as the typhoon “make recovery more difficult for many children and their families.” 

The typhoon, which hit the southern and central regions of the Philippines late last year, affected the flow of essential services in local communities. 

UNICEF noted that at least US$39.8 million is needed to help almost half a million people, including some 300,000 children, in the areas affected by the typhoon rebuild their lives. 

Months even after the onslaught of the storm, help continues to pour in. 

Just last week, the United States through its United States Agency for International Development provided another P400 million or around US$8 million to help typhoon-hit communities with rebuilding and repairing healthcare centers and support livelihood programs, among others. 

NEW ZEALAND

TROPICAL STORM ODETTE

UNICEF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We already have established that the 20 percent, sabi nga ni RA 10754, is our right. Denying us our right, just because the...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will automatically cease being the chairperson of the formerly ruling Liberal Party once her term...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
"The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment by CCG on RV Legend,...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12

DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12

8 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources plans to reopen the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach on June 12, Independence...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
CHED: Over 2M students benefitted from free tertiary education law

CHED: Over 2M students benefitted from free tertiary education law

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera III said Tuesday that more than two million Filipino students have,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino tourists may visit South Korea&rsquo;s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

Filipino tourists may visit South Korea’s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
Filipinos can now travel to South Korea’s Jeju Island and Yangyang even without a visa beginning June as the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte thanks his officials in last full Cabinet meeting

Duterte thanks his officials in last full Cabinet meeting

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte thanked his officials during his last full Cabinet meeting as chief executive last Monday that was...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China&rsquo;s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea

Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China’s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Philippines had once again filed a diplomatic protest against China’s annual fishing moratorium in some areas of...
Headlines
fbtw
2022 Bar: Applications to start on June 13; sched back to November

2022 Bar: Applications to start on June 13; sched back to November

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court will start accepting applications for the 2022 Bar exams on June 13.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with