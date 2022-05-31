Filipino tourists may visit South Koreaâ€™s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

Filipino tourists may visit South Korea’s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

Visitors take photos near Hamdeok beach in Jeju City, on South Korea's largest island of Jeju, on April 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can now travel to South Korea’s Jeju Island and Yangyang even without a visa beginning June as the country reopens for tourists after two years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Manila said Filipino tourists may visit Jeju Island visa-free for up to 30 days, while those who wish to tour Yangyang have 15 days.

“The Korean Embassy hopes that the visa-free entry will promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism,” the embassy said.

“Please note that foreign tourists are still required to comply with the existing health protocols,” it added.

Earlier this month, South Korea also announced that it will start issuing tourist visas again starting June.

The embassy said Jeju has been closed off to tourists since Feb. 4, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following its reopening, the embassy said entry to the island must be made via direct flights.

“Some airlines are reportedly planning to schedule direct flights from the Philippines to Jeju soon,” South Korea’s embassy said.

Filipinos who plan on visiting Jeju Island are not allowed to go beyond other regions outside of Jeju, unless they are given the go signal by obtaining permission to extend sojourn area from the Head of the Jeju Immigration Office.

Meanwhile, Filipinos looking to visit Yangyang must join a tourist group of at least five through a travel agency recognized by the embassy. These are:

Ark Travel Express Inc.

Grand Hope Travel Inc.

Horizon Travel & Tours Inc.

Island Resort Club Tour Services Inc.

Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc.

Pan Pacific Travel Corp.

Rajah Travel Corp.

Rakso Air Travel and Tours Inc.

The group should be on the same flight arriving and departing through the Yangyang International Airport. Filipino tourists in Yangyang will be allowed to visit places in Gangwon Province and the Seoul Metropolitan Area.