^

Headlines

Filipino tourists may visit South Korea’s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 6:31pm
Filipino tourists may visit South Koreaâ€™s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June
Visitors take photos near Hamdeok beach in Jeju City, on South Korea's largest island of Jeju, on April 22, 2022.
AFP / Anthony Wallace

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can now travel to South Korea’s Jeju Island and Yangyang even without a visa beginning June as the country reopens for tourists after two years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Manila said Filipino tourists may visit Jeju Island visa-free for up to 30 days, while those who wish to tour Yangyang have 15 days.

“The Korean Embassy hopes that the visa-free entry will promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism,” the embassy said.

“Please note that foreign tourists are still required to comply with the existing health protocols,” it added.

Earlier this month, South Korea also announced that it will start issuing tourist visas again starting June.

The embassy said Jeju has been closed off to tourists since Feb. 4, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following its reopening, the embassy said entry to the island must be made via direct flights. 

“Some airlines are reportedly planning to schedule direct flights from the Philippines to Jeju soon,” South Korea’s embassy said.

Filipinos who plan on visiting Jeju Island are not allowed to go beyond other regions outside of Jeju, unless they are given the go signal by obtaining permission to extend sojourn area from the Head of the Jeju Immigration Office. 

Meanwhile, Filipinos looking to visit Yangyang must join a tourist group of at least five through a travel agency recognized by the embassy. These are: 

  • Ark Travel Express Inc.
  • Grand Hope Travel Inc.
  • Horizon Travel & Tours Inc.
  • Island Resort Club Tour Services Inc.
  • Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc.
  • Pan Pacific Travel Corp.
  • Rajah Travel Corp.
  • Rakso Air Travel and Tours Inc.

The group should be on the same flight arriving and departing through the Yangyang International Airport. Filipino tourists in Yangyang will be allowed to visit places in Gangwon Province and the Seoul Metropolitan Area.

JEJU ISLANDS

SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We already have established that the 20 percent, sabi nga ni RA 10754, is our right. Denying us our right, just because the...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will automatically cease being the chairperson of the formerly ruling Liberal Party once her term...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
"The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment by CCG on RV Legend,...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12

DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12

8 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources plans to reopen the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach on June 12, Independence...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
New Zealand, UNICEF ink partnership to support pandemic aid in Odette-hit areas

New Zealand, UNICEF ink partnership to support pandemic aid in Odette-hit areas

1 hour ago
New Zealand donates 1.6 million USD to the United Nations Children’s Fund to help communities affected by Typhoon Odette...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: Over 2M students benefitted from free tertiary education law

CHED: Over 2M students benefitted from free tertiary education law

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera III said Tuesday that more than two million Filipino students have,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte thanks his officials in last full Cabinet meeting

Duterte thanks his officials in last full Cabinet meeting

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte thanked his officials during his last full Cabinet meeting as chief executive last Monday that was...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China&rsquo;s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea

Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China’s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Philippines had once again filed a diplomatic protest against China’s annual fishing moratorium in some areas of...
Headlines
fbtw
2022 Bar: Applications to start on June 13; sched back to November

2022 Bar: Applications to start on June 13; sched back to November

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court will start accepting applications for the 2022 Bar exams on June 13.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with