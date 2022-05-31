Future DSWD chief Tulfo sets six-month deadline to implement disaster aid reform

MANILA, Philippines — Just like President Rodrigo Duterte, social welfare secretary-to-be Erwin Tulfo made lofty promises of setting key reforms within his new post under the next administration anywhere between six months to one year.

Speaking in an interview aired over CNN Philippines' The Source, Tulfo set the self-imposed deadline as he appealed to critics questioning his appointment and supposed lack of qualifications.

"I can prove that I can do something about it because I've been in this work for the past several years," Tulfo said in mixed Filipino and English. Taking a page from President Rodrigo Duterte, Tulfo also promised to step down if he were to miss this deadline.

"My only appeal to the doubters, to those behind what I have been reading...I want to tell the viewers, please give me six months to one year to deliver. If I fail to deliver, if I failed to fulfill my promises like the provision of assistance in less than 24 hours after calamity, then I will step down."

Tulfo added that his Erwin Tulfo Action Center project would be setting up shop for the time being.

"I'm closing that because it will be a conflict of interest with my work in the DSWD. I will leave that to the ACT-CIS Party-list," he said. "But any non-government organization can approach our office to ask for assistance."

Tulfo is the brother of senate-elect Raffy Tulfo and like his brothers, is a prominent radio and television personality with nearly three decades of experience in media. He rose to fame owing to his public service programs where he offered assistance to callers.

He is inheriting the DSWD left behind by former general Rolando Bautista — one of the many former military officials in Duterte's Cabinet — which saw controversy over its delayed ayuda rollout over the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers and local chief executives alike slammed the discrepancies that led to “failed transactions” for availment of the cash aid for families affected by the community quarantines.

Over the Laging Handa briefing, Tulfo said his marching orders from president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were to digitalize the rollout of aid in the DSWD and clean up the list of beneficiaries.

"Those who shouldn't be there anymore should be removed. [He said] I should also compare lists with local governments so that those who really need it can get it and we don't waste anything," he said in Filipino. He also proposed a quick response team on standby for the distribution of aid during disasters.

"We'll also continue the ayuda given out by Sen. Bong Go's Malasakit Center. Those who can't get out of hospitals can approach the DSWD...that's the mission of the department, to help the poor," he also told Laging Handa in Filipino.

President Duterte made similar promises during his campaign trail before being propelled to the presidency. He later admitted that he was wrong to set such ambitious deadlines but said anyone who believed them was "stupid."

— Franco Luna