Palace: No legal hurdle stopping possible Duterte appointment to Marcos Cabinet

May 27, 2022 | 4:26pm
Palace: No legal hurdle stopping possible Duterte appointment to Marcos Cabinet
In a speech on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte said that in the past six years, his administration has introduced reforms to further empower government instrumentalities and ensure the seamless delivery of basic services.
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said Friday that there is no legal impediment stopping President Rodrigo Duterte from taking a Cabinet position under the incoming administration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

At a press briefing Friday afternoon, acting deputy presidential spokesperson Kris Ablan said that the president can still take a post as a drug czar under the Marcos administration. 

To recall, the incoming president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday that the door is open for Duterte to claim a Cabinet seat "if he wants to." He added that he was "certainly open" to the idea of tapping Duterte, particularly as a drug czar. 

"When it comes to that, there is no legal impediment for a former president to assume an executive position in the executive branch. Actually, he can also run, just not for the presidency again," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 

But will President Duterte actually take Marcos up on his offer? 

"Whether President Duterte will take the offer, that's up to him. As far as we know, the President is looking forward to his retirement," he said. "But it's welcome news, because the president has already said that the fight versus drugs needs to continue."

Rights groups both here and abroad say the death toll of the administration's bloody anti-drug campaign may be as high as 30,000 deaths since Duterte's "war" began in 2016. However, consolidated numbers from the Philippine National Police, Dangerous Drugs Board, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency only acknowledge 6,241 of these as of March 31

It was under Duterte's term that the late ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was buried in the Libingan ng mga Bayani. But during the campaign season, Duterte also called Marcos a "spoiled brat" and a "weak leader" despite the latter running alongside his daughter. 

"We are long-time friends, even when he is still mayor of Davao City. I’m sure that if he wants to play a part, he will tell me," Marcos Jr. also said of Duterte the day before.  — Franco Luna 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 26, 2022 - 11:07am

Follow this thread for appointments made by presumptive president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

May 26, 2022 - 11:07am

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he picked former Rep. Anton Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) — a known close friend of his — to serve as Special Assistant to the President.

For the post of solicitor general, Marcos says he has yet to finalize his pick. — Kristine Joy Patag 

May 26, 2022 - 10:44am

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces more nominations to complete his Cabinet:

  • DPWH: Manny Bonoan
  • BSP: Felipe Medalla
  • DTI: Fred Pascual
May 26, 2022 - 10:34am

Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno for the position of finance secretary.

He has already agreed, Marcos adds. — Kristine Joy Patag

May 25, 2022 - 10:12am

Lawyer Rose Beatrix "Trixie" Cruz-Angeles has accepted the nomination as press secretary of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., presumptive president.

Cruz-Angeles will become head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary. It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” Cruz-Angeles says.

May 23, 2022 - 3:38pm

Bongbong Marcos, presumptive president-elect, says he tapped an “old friend,” former Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to return to NEDA, saying they have the same thinking in policies.

It’s still unclear whether Balisacan has accepted the offer. — Kristine Joy Patag

