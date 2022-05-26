^

Headlines

Philippine envoy to US Romualdez clarifies he will remain serving as ambassador

Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 8:02pm
Philippine envoy to US Romualdez clarifies he will remain serving as ambassador
This file photo shows Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez will not be the country’s next secretary for the Department of Foreign Affairs as he would still be the country’s envoy to its treaty ally.

Romualdez himself dispelled rumors that he would be the country’s next top diplomat while on CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Thursday.

“I’ve been told that so many times, sometimes, I’m beginning to believe it, but to be very honest about it… President-elect Marcos and I had a meeting and he told me that he was very pleased with how effective I have been in Washington DC,” Romualdez said.

“He told me that he would like me to continue what I’ve been doing in Washington, with the relationship that we’ve been able to establish there.”

There have been talks that Romualdez would be the next DFA secretary as his cousin, Marcos Jr., is taking his time to form his Cabinet. However, Romualdez said he is happy to retain his post as a Philippine ambassador based in Washington.

READ: Slow pace of forming Marcos economic team prolongs investor anxiety 

Marcos Jr. has been proclaimed president-elect by Congress, garnering a record majority vote of over 31 million for the country’s top post, but even the partial and unofficial tally had shown him leading with a margin of over 16 million. 

US President Joe Biden already extended his congratulations to Marcos Jr. two weeks ago through a phone call. 

And while it remains unclear how Marcos Jr. would foster a relationship with the US as chief diplomat, considering a contempt order issued by the District Court of Hawaii in 1995 when he did not cooperate to compensate victims of late despot Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s martial law era, Romualdez said Marcos Jr. is well-equipped to handle the country’s relationship with the US.

“He spent quite a bit of time in the United States so he’s quite westernized in that sense,” he said. To recall, Marcos Jr. and his family were in exile in Hawaii from 1986 to 1991 after the People Power revolution.

Meanwhile, Romualdez said that the country’s current agreements and treaties with the US would be maintained. He floated the idea that the Visiting Forces Agreement might be revisited for improvement to ensure that it is “mutually beneficial for both our countries.”

BONGBONG MARCOS

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos Jr. proclaimed president-elect in what sister calls 'second chance' for clan

Marcos Jr. proclaimed president-elect in what sister calls 'second chance' for clan

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., has been proclaimed the next president of the Republic of the Philippines in a joint session...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s long-time friend and ally Anton Lagdameo will join him at the Palace as his special...
Headlines
fbtw
Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

By Franco Luna | 3 days ago
“The current leadership of the DOTr has really neglected public transportation,” Cerna said in Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
In first 100 days, Marcos advised to focus on inadequate healthcare, economy, poor education

In first 100 days, Marcos advised to focus on inadequate healthcare, economy, poor education

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
Senate Minority Floor Leader Franklin Drilon said Thursday that president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. must exercise...
Headlines
fbtw
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Incoming DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte should prioritize last mile schools &mdash; ex-chief

Incoming DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte should prioritize last mile schools — ex-chief

2 hours ago
Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is set to lead the Department of Education, should focus on last mile schools...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte admin to deliver final accomplishment report

Duterte admin to deliver final accomplishment report

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The Duterte administration will deliver its final report to the public in a two-day summit that will highlight what it described...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte OKs strategic investment priorities plan

Duterte OKs strategic investment priorities plan

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved this year's strategic investment priority plan, which contains activities related to...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec proclaims 55 party-list groups to form part of the 19th Congress

Comelec proclaims 55 party-list groups to form part of the 19th Congress

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections finally proclaimed the 55 winning party-list groups on Thursday after facing delays due to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos aide: No intention to exclude anyone from exclusive interview

Marcos aide: No intention to exclude anyone from exclusive interview

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
"This was the commitment given by our media team during the campaign to these three networks," Rodriguez said in Fi...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with