^

Headlines

PNP warns protesters outside Congress: You will be disbanded

Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 4:16pm
PNP warns protesters outside Congress: You will be disbanded
Photo dated May 13 shows protesters assembled in front of CCP grounds for the Black Friday Protest. Police personnel block their entry to PICC for the COMELEC Canvassing.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Monday warned protesters that any rallies outside the House of Representatives this week would be broken up but vowed that its personnel would practice "maximum tolerance" when dealing with protesters. 

At a press briefing Monday morning, Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao, officer-in-charge of the PNP warned protesters that if they entered prohibited areas including the canvassing area, "talagang bubuwagin kayo (we will really disband you)."

"The threat is always there, that's why we're deploying such a large force in the area," he said in mixed Filipino and English.

"We have one company there to secure the whole area to ensure that the process of canvassing would not be hampered by anyone. So that's to prevent anyone rallying so they don't cause disorder in the area."

Danao also said that even before the election started, the national police already had personnel deployed outside the lower chamber, where the canvassing and eventual proclamation of the presidential and vice-presidential winners are slated to take place. 

"I always say, let us practice maximum tolerance especially in dealing with those rallies. Everyone has their own right to express their own grievances, but I am appealing [to them,] let us do it in the proper forum. I am asking for prudence and sobriety to all those rallies to please calm down," he said in Filipino. 

"The majority of the Filipino people have finally spoken, so let the mandate of those who won prove their worth. Let's give them a chance to prove they are worthy to lead our country," he also said, echoing the popular narrative of supporters of presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late ousted dictator. 

READ: PNP accepts Cotabato City police explanation on torn ballots

On the other hand, the PNP still has not addressed the viral video showing police officers tearing used and shaded ballots at an election precinct. 

In a statement, Danao claimed the officers were tearing unused blank Official Ballots Sheets as they were mandated to under the Comelec Omnibus Election Code. He did not answer questions about the visible shade marks shown in the video in question. 

2022 ELECTIONS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

2 days ago
On the UP Political Science department's website, one could see that retired Prof. Clarita Carlos, who was a panelist at the...
Headlines
fbtw
7 dead after passenger vessel heading to Quezon catches fire

7 dead after passenger vessel heading to Quezon catches fire

7 hours ago
PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo said 105 were rescued from the Mercraft 2 that left Polillo Island at around 5 a.m. and was...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate passes bill on lifetime validity of birth, death, marriage certificates

Senate passes bill on lifetime validity of birth, death, marriage certificates

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The bill says that these documents will forever be valid “provided that the document remains intact, readable and still...
Headlines
fbtw
US CDC opens new country office in Philippines

US CDC opens new country office in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Through its new office in Manila, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will strengthen and expand its existing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos chief of staff and spokesman nominated as executive secretary

Marcos chief of staff and spokesman nominated as executive secretary

By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Rodriguez’ nomination was officially announced by the incoming president as the former formally relinquished his post...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Ex-SSS commissioner Laguesma to return to role of labor secretary

Ex-SSS commissioner Laguesma to return to role of labor secretary

17 minutes ago
Laguesma, a lawyer, was a commissioner of the SSS during the administration of President Benigno Aquino III.
Headlines
fbtw
Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

By Franco Luna | 52 minutes ago
“The current leadership of the DOTr has really neglected public transportation,” Cerna said in Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Illegal e-sabong websites, pages turned over to DILG, Pagcor

PNP: Illegal e-sabong websites, pages turned over to DILG, Pagcor

1 hour ago
“Administrators and Operators of e-sabong take advantage of a crowd of faceless anonymities to continue to operate online...
Headlines
fbtw
India looking forward to helping Philippine pharmaceutical sector

India looking forward to helping Philippine pharmaceutical sector

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran said presumptive president-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. “was...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs urged: Proactively jab unvaccinated following Omicron BA.4 detection

LGUs urged: Proactively jab unvaccinated following Omicron BA.4 detection

5 hours ago
“We direct all LGUs to be proactive in its vaccination efforts and seek these people who are eligible for inoculation....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with