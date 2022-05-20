South Korea to resume tourist visa issuance on June 1

Visitors wear traditional hanbok dress as they walk on the grounds of the Gyeongbokgung Palace after snowfall in Seoul on Jan. 17, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos intending to travel to South Korea can apply for tourist visas starting June 1, the South Korean Embassy in Manila said.

In an advisory Thursday, the embassy said the application of all types of visa, including tourist (C-3-9), will resume next month.

According to the embassy, submission of consent for isolation will no longer be required.

It added that multiple entry visa issued before April 5, 2020, which has not expired, may be used without re-application

Detailed information such as the visa application procedure will be announced soon.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the decision of Seoul to resume the issuance of travel visas aims to boost domestic consumption and related industries after the country lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.