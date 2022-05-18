DFA lowers alert level in parts of Ethiopia, allowing Filipinos with active contracts to return to work

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs has lowered its alert level in at least six regions in Ethiopia, opening doors for overseas Filipino workers who have existing contracts to return to work.

The regions of Oromia, as well as the Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa cities, Somali, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region, Gabella, Harari and South West region are now under Alert Level 2.

“Under Alert Level 2, Filipinos in these regions are instructed to restrict non-essential movements, avoid public places and prepare for evacuation if necessary,” the department said.

The alert level is issued by the department if the area poses “real threats to the life, security, and property of Filipinos arising from internal disturbance in or external threat to the host country.”

Requirements for ‘balik-manggagawa’

Meanwhile, OFWs who plan to return to regions under alert level 2 will be permitted by the Department of Labor and Employment if they provide:

A valid Ethiopian residence visa and/or work permit



Valid employment contract



Overseas employment certificate



Guarantee letter from employer with provisions on repatriation options, medical assistance, and health insurance



Guarantee letter from employer stating that OFW will not be deployed in areas under Alert Level 4, which should be an addendum to the agreement if not reflected in the employment contract

Regions under Alert Level 4

Meanwhile, the department has maintained an Alert Level 4 in the regions of Tigray, Afar, Amhara, and Benishangul-Gumuz in northern Ethiopia. Filipinos in these regions will undergo mandatory evacuation at the expense of the Philippine government.

“Filipinos who are still in these four regions are advised to restrict non-essential movements, avoid public places, and immediately prepare for evacuation,” the department said. — Kaycee Valmonte