^

Headlines

Pimentel prefers to be part of minority in next Congress

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 2:53pm
Pimentel prefers to be part of minority in next Congress
File photo shows Sen. Koko Pimentel.
Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said Tuesday that he prefers to be part of the minority in the upcoming Congress, adding he is not that interested in the current alliances being forged right now to join the Senate majority. 

"I'm flexible enough to belong to the majority or to the minority, but right now, I'm not really moving so that I will belong to the majority. 'Yung mga galaw nila, sila nalang po, sabi ko hindi na muna ako sasama sa galaw ninyo. (I said I will not join the others in their moves to form the Senate majority)," Pimentel said in an interview with CNN Philippines' The Source on Tuesday. 

"Marami na gumagalaw (There are many things happening), except that I'm not so interested in all of these alliances that they're building," he added. 

Pimentel, the son of the co-founder of PDP-Laban, used to be the executive vice chairman of the now-ruling PDP-Laban until a national council meeting led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on July 2021 stopped recognizing him. He earlier said he will appeal to the resolution of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) declaring Cusi's faction as the legitimate members of now-ruling PDP-Laban.

If Pimentel decides to join the minority in the 19th Congress, the two-term lawmaker may be working closely with re-electionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the lone opposition bet who made it to the so-called "Magic 12" in this year's polls. She previously said she "looks forward to being an active member of the minority."

Pimentel, however, clarified that being part of the minority doesn't automatically mean opposing the President of the Philippines. 

When asked who among the senators has backing to become Senate president, Pimentel said he cannot give any comments since he has inhibited himself from any moves in forming the Senate majority. 

"I did not involve myself or I will not involve myself in all of these movements to form the Senate majority," he said. 

To become Senate president, a senator must get the majority vote of all the members of the upper house. 

The 18th Congress is set to adjourn sine die on June 3. The 19th Congress will open on July 25. 

In this year's polls, twelve spots were up for Senate seats, with over 60 candidates vying for the positions. The official results are expected to be out on Wednesday. 

RELATED: Majority of leading Senate bets are from prominent clans

Based on the latest unofficial tally reflected on the Comelec's transparency server, actor Robin Padilla is leading the Senate race with 26.45 million votes, followed by Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) with 23.99 million votes and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo who has 23.17 million votes.

Senate expected to maintain independence

If the official tally reflects the partial results, lone opposition bet Hontiveros will be surrounded by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte and candidates of the "UniTeam" slate. 

Sen. Sonny Angara on Tuesday, however, said he believes the Senate "will always maintain some degree of independence", citing the diversity of the members which will make up the Upper House in the 19th Congress. 

"I think the 18th Congress provides a good model for the upcoming 19th Congress in terms of work ethic, leadership, productivity. Debates were long and robust but much legislation was passed to help our countrymen during a very tough time in our history," he told reporters over Viber. — Angelica Y. Yang

KOKO PIMENTEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US, ASEAN commit to non-militarization in disputed sea

US, ASEAN commit to non-militarization in disputed sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to ensure maritime security...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu Pacific says viral post bashing Robredo 'purely speculative' but will be addressed 'internally'

Cebu Pacific says viral post bashing Robredo 'purely speculative' but will be addressed 'internally'

By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Sensitive company information and operational details must not be disclosed publicly – even when factual and more so,...
Headlines
fbtw
Winning senators proclaimed tomorrow

Winning senators proclaimed tomorrow

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to proclaim the 12 winning senators tomorrow afternoon.
Headlines
fbtw
No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, sees no reason problem in outgoing Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to take oath in Davao City on June 19

Sara to take oath in Davao City on June 19

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio plans to take her oath here on June 19 after she is declared winner of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

By Kristine Joy Patag | 35 minutes ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, and his family are in Australia for a much-needed...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB opens appointment schedule for TNVS application until mid-June

LTFRB opens appointment schedule for TNVS application until mid-June

4 hours ago
In a statement sent to reporters, the LTFRB said that around 200 applicants can be accommodated per day if an applicant only...
Headlines
fbtw
Hong Kong post logs record 64.18% voter turnout despite issues

Hong Kong post logs record 64.18% voter turnout despite issues

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
In a statement made Monday evening, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Hong Kong said it registered a “record-breaking...
Headlines
fbtw
Experts see no local transmission of Omicron subvariant

Experts see no local transmission of Omicron subvariant

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
There is no local transmission of the Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant in Metro Manila and Palawan despite the detection of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate receives nearly three-fourths of COCs, ERs

Senate receives nearly three-fourths of COCs, ERs

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Senate has so far received nearly three-fourths of the certificates of canvass and election returns on its seventh day...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with