DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 16, 2022 | 12:00am
DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers
Health workers attend to patients at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has issued roughly P1.1 billion in funds for the release of sickness and death benefits to workers assigned in COVID-19 wards.

The DBM yesterday announced the release of P1.08 billion to the Department of Health (DOH) for the grant of benefits to health and non-health workers in both public and private hospitals.

According to the DBM, the DOH will use the amount to provide compensation to workers who, in the line of duty, contracted COVID-19 or died from it this year.

Based on the guidelines, health and non-health workers who caught mild COVID-19 can obtain P15,000 in benefits from the DOH. If they acquire a severe case of the virus, they can apply for up to P100,000 worth of compensation.

Likewise, an indemnification of P1 million can be availed by families of hospital staff who died in the line of duty from COVID-19. The DBM said workers qualified to receive sickness and death benefits can look up to the classification requirements set by the agency with the DOH.

The DBM said the P1.1-billion release to the DOH was charged against its regular budget under the 2022 General Appropriations Act.

As such, the DBM said the amount will be downloaded by the DOH to its retained and corporate hospitals, treatment and rehabilitation facilities, centers for health development, among others.

In January the DBM disbursed the sum of P7.92 billion to the DOH for the provision of the One COVID-19 Allowance (OCA) for health workers involved in pandemic response.

The OCA replaces the special risk allowance, hazard pay and other benefits that health workers receive for working in COVID-19 wards. Upon issuance, the DBM said the OCA will be given out to a total of 526,727 health workers in both public and private hospitals.

The bulk of the amount at P4.5 billion was directed for COVID-19 benefits of 100,313 health workers in public hospitals, including those in military camps and state universities, employed by the DOH. The remaining P3.42 billion was allocated for 426,414 health personnel reporting for local governments and private institutions.

In April, President Duterte also signed into law a measure providing health workers in both public and private hospitals with mandatory benefits even for future emergencies.

On the side of the DBM, it committed to the timely approval of budget releases for programs and projects protecting the welfare of health workers.

