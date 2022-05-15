^

No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting — consulate

Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 12:41pm
No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting â€” consulate
BUFFALO, NY - MAY 14: Buffalo Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. According to reports, at least 10 people were killed after a mass shooting at the store with the shooter in police custody.
Getty Images / AFP / John Normile

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipinos were hurt in the "racially motivated" shooting incident in New York state on Sunday.

Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato in a Twitter post said the consulate did not receive reports of a Filipino who was involved or hurt in the grocery shooting that killed 10 and injured three.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the shooting at Tops supermarket killed and wounded 11 African Americans in total.

Authorities have described the incident as a product of “hate crime” and a “case of racially motivated violent extremism.” 

The gunman was identified as Payton Gendron who hails from Conklin in New York. Gendron has since been arraigned on a charge for first degree murder and is being held without bail. — with Agence France-Presse

