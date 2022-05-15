No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting â€” consulate

No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting — consulate

BUFFALO, NY - MAY 14: Buffalo Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. According to reports, at least 10 people were killed after a mass shooting at the store with the shooter in police custody.

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipinos were hurt in the "racially motivated" shooting incident in New York state on Sunday.

Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato in a Twitter post said the consulate did not receive reports of a Filipino who was involved or hurt in the grocery shooting that killed 10 and injured three.

Initial reports received by @PHinNewYork indicate no Filipino casualties in mass shooting incident in Buffalo, New York this afternoon that left 10 people dead. There are more than 540 Filipinos in Buffalo. https://t.co/jxtQH4wLYX — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) May 14, 2022

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the shooting at Tops supermarket killed and wounded 11 African Americans in total.

Authorities have described the incident as a product of “hate crime” and a “case of racially motivated violent extremism.”

The gunman was identified as Payton Gendron who hails from Conklin in New York. Gendron has since been arraigned on a charge for first degree murder and is being held without bail. — with Agence France-Presse