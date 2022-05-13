Marcos Jr. receives more congratulatory remarks from members of int'l community

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr is mobbed by his supporters as he arrives at the campaign heaquarters in Manila on May 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has received more congratulatory statements from members of the international community on Friday over Twitter.

Based on the partial unofficial tally of the Commission on Elections’ transparency server, as of 8 a.m. on Friday, Marcos Jr. has scored 31,104,175 votes, a massive lead with the Vice President in second place with 14,822,051 votes.

Among them is a greeting from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, said in a Twitter post: “??Following the 75th anniversary of Australia-Philippines relations last year, we look forward to continuing to advance our long-standing friendship.” ??

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr.’s presumptive win for his election bid was also recognized by the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Josep Borrell Fontelles also congratulated all the other candidates who campaigned.

“The EU looks forward to working with the new administration to advance our relations and EU-ASEAN ties,” Josep Borrell Fontelle said in a separate post.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, also extended her congratulations, telling Marcos Jr. that they look forward to collaborating with Manila on strengthening defense and security ties, boosting trade and investment, and promoting a free region.

Marcos Jr.’s presumptive win during the 2022 national elections was also recognized by US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Commission on Elections is still canvassing votes for the senatorial race and party-list groups. Congress will begin canvassing the votes for president and vice president once it resumes session on May 23.

The new president will be inaugurated by end-June. While Marcos Jr., son of a late despot, has already been recognized as the presumptive president of the Philippines, he has yet to detail a clear foreign policy.