^

Headlines

Sara Duterte says country needs patriotic Filipinos advocating discipline, peace

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 10:45am
Sara Duterte says country needs patriotic Filipinos advocating discipline, peace
This photo taken on November 9, 2021 shows Sara Duterte (C), mayor and daughter of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, walking with city hall employees in Davao city, on the southern island of Mindanao.
AFP / Manman Dejeto

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines needs Filipinos who will advocate peace and discipline in their communities, presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio said after she accepted to lead the Department of Education. 

In a statement, Duterte-Carpio said she and presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. had talked about the defense post before the campaign period “but seeing the way things are at the moment, I expect that people who want to see the new administration to fail will fabricate intrigues about my loyalty and the DND position to break the UniTeam.”

Liloan, Cebu mayor Christina Frasco, Duterte-Carpio’s spokesperson, told ABS-CBN News Channel Wednesday that the president’s daughter wanted to be appointed defense secretary. Marcos announced hours later that Duterte-Carpio had agreed to lead the education department.

“Yesterday, the presumptive president and I once talked about how I could help the country. It was decided that I would work on producing skilled learners with the mindset to realize their full potential as individuals,” she said.

The Davao City mayor added that the country needs a “future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and discipline in their respective communities.”

As education chief, Duterte will deal with what has been called a deep-rooted and complex education crisis in the Philippines.

She is expected to address criticisms about the K-12 curriculum, poor teaching and learning conditions, below-par standing in international learning assessments, and insufficient instructional facilities worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte-Carpio has no formal experience in the education sector. She has a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy from San Pedro College in Davao. She also attended San Beda University and obtained a law degree from San Sebastian College-Recoletos in Manila.

She earlier said that she will push for mandatory military service for Filipinos aged 18 and up if she gets elected. Duterte-Carpio also said she will replicate the disaster preparedness training conducted by Sangguniang Kabataan in Davao City.

Transition of DepEd leadership

Duterte-Carpio thanked education chief Leonor Briones for their readiness to work with her team for the transition of leadership. Briones, in a statement late Wednesday, said her team will turn over the Basic Education Plan 2030.

“We are confident that DepEd will be in able hands and anticipate a continuity,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio said she recognizes the “sincerity, hard work, and dedication of Sec. Liling in implementing education reforms under the Duterte administration.”

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who leads the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said Duterte-Carpio has the “political capital to ensure that much needed reforms in the education sectorr—including a review of the K to 12 system—will be implemented.”

Marcos is poised to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte, with 31,103,670 votes as of 10:02 a.m. Duterte-Carpio is leading the vice presidential race, with 31,560,847 votes, based on partial and unofficial tally. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: Elections just start of bigger battle

Robredo: Elections just start of bigger battle

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
For Vice President Leni Robredo, the outcome of the May 9 elections is just the beginning of the bigger battle.
Headlines
fbtw
Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the presumptive president-elect, is already preparing potential appointments and on top of...
Headlines
fbtw
Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the presumptive president-elect, is already preparing potential appointments and on top of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos camp declares victory

Marcos camp declares victory

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The camp of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. yesterday declared victory in the presidential election, citing an...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Biden congratulates Marcos, hopes to expand bilateral ties

Biden congratulates Marcos, hopes to expand bilateral ties

By Kaycee Valmonte | 35 minutes ago
“President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte says country needs patriotic Filipinos advocating discipline, peace

Sara Duterte says country needs patriotic Filipinos advocating discipline, peace

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Davao City mayor added that the country needs a “future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and...
Headlines
fbtw
US congratulates Marcos, says ready to collaborate with new admin on rights

US congratulates Marcos, says ready to collaborate with new admin on rights

3 hours ago
In a statement dated May 11, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Washington plans on continuing “to collaborate...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan looks forward to working with new Philippine admin

Japan looks forward to working with new Philippine admin

3 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that he looks forward to working with the new administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec declares failure of elections in parts of Lanao del Sur, special polls to follow

Comelec declares failure of elections in parts of Lanao del Sur, special polls to follow

By Angelica Y. Yang | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections announced Wednesday that it will hold special elections in some barangays in three municipalities...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos spox vows better media access as he screens questions to address

Marcos spox vows better media access as he screens questions to address

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
Marcos has been generally averse to media since the campaign. His team said they prefer one-on-one interviews over forums...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with