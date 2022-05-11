^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. visits father's grave as tally takes him closer to Palace

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 3:06pm
Marcos Jr. visits father's grave as tally takes him closer to Palace
This photo released by the Marcos campaign shows presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. visiting his father's grave at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig on May 10, 2022.
Released photo

MANILA, Philippines — A day after the polls where unofficial tally showed him heading for a landslide victory, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the presumptive president-elect, on Tuesday visited his father's grave in the Libingan ng mga Bayani, where the remains were buried in 2016 despite massive protests.

His campaign team said in a short statement on Wednesday that the younger Marcos visited Marcos Sr's grave on May 10, when it showed "him winning by more than 16 million votes."

"The young Marcos is grateful to the Filipino people for giving him the landslide victory and to his father who have been his inspiration throughout his life and taught him the value of true leadership," they said.

His team has not given additional details, but photos released showed him putting a bouquet and sitting in front of the late dictator's grave. It is unclear whether Marcos Jr. was with his family during the visit.

The campaign team of Marcos has generally been evasive from members of the media. When the presidential bet gave a short speech on Monday night, as voting data came in, reporters staying at the headquarters were told not to ask questions afterward.

A Marcos back at Malacañan

Thirty-six years after the ouster of the dictator Marcos, an unofficial tally showed that the Philippines voted his only son and namesake Bongbong to Malacañan in a historic majority vote.

The burial of the late strongman's remains at the heroes’ cemetery was among President Rodrigo Duterte's first acts as he made good on a campaign promise and asserted that this would bring healing to the nation.

The order was met with strong protests and challenged before the Supreme Court, where victims of the brutal Martial Law regime pleaded against allowing the dictator's remains to be buried with the country’s heroes. The Supreme Court ruled that Duterte had the authority to order the burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Days after the high court handed down the decision, the remains were buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in an unannounced ceremony that was closed to the public by ranks of military personnel.

Father as inspiration, template

Marcos Jr., who has earned more than 30 million votes based on partial tallies so far, has not hidden his admiration for his father. In his speeches and few interviews, he would often refer to his father’s programs during his term and how he would study them again and revive it.

What is missing in these, however, are the atrocities and the huge economic debt that the Marcos regime left: Thousands killed, tortured and disappeared, siphoned public funds and a Philippines reeling from a ruined economy.

The Marcos family has refused to apologize for their patriarch’s offenses and said they would much focus on what they can give to the country that talk about what happened 36 years ago. Marcos, who presents himself as a unifying leader, said he hopes to win over Martial Law victims with his sincerity and good programs.

In a statement Wednesday, Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said: "Bongbong looks forward to working across the Philippines, and with international partners and organisations, to address critical issues facing the country, and to begin delivering for the Filipino people."

"To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions."

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

FERDINAND MARCOS

LIBINGAN NG MGA BAYANI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV: No irregularities in voting turnout

PPCRV: No irregularities in voting turnout

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting does not see any irregularities in the voting turnout that its personnel...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao concedes to Marcos Jr. in fight for presidency

Pacquiao concedes to Marcos Jr. in fight for presidency

17 hours ago
“My decision to run was driven by my utmost desire to serve the country and uplift the lives of  poor Filipinos,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte popularity sweeps daughter to election win

Duterte popularity sweeps daughter to election win

By Cecil Morella | 7 hours ago
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte could face international charges over his deadly drug war, but his daughter's...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DFA: 550,000 overseas Filipinos cast votes

DFA: 550,000 overseas Filipinos cast votes

7 minutes ago
Out of nearly 1.7 million registered overseas voters, some 33% or around 550,000, cast their ballots, DFA Overseas Voting...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll watchdogs urge blacklisting of Smartmatic; Comelec stands by certification

Poll watchdogs urge blacklisting of Smartmatic; Comelec stands by certification

15 minutes ago
On Day 3 of the Commission on Elections' canvassing of votes, poll watchdog groups labelled the 2022 polls a failure that...
Headlines
fbtw
Esperon wrongly tags school admins over student calls for walkout

Esperon wrongly tags school admins over student calls for walkout

1 hour ago
No university administrators echoed those calls and walkouts, by their nature, are generally initiated by students.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec says 'unfair' to blame PNP over viral videos of ballot-tearing

Comelec says 'unfair' to blame PNP over viral videos of ballot-tearing

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections defended the uniformed personnel — ostensibly with the Philippine National Police —...
Headlines
fbtw
China congratulates Marcos, Duterte over lead in elections

China congratulates Marcos, Duterte over lead in elections

4 hours ago
China has congratulated former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with