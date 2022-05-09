National Board of Canvassers suspends session, proceedings to resume Tuesday

The Commission on Elections, sitting as the national board of canvassers, suspends its proceedings at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on May 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections, sitting as the national board of canvassers (NBOC), suspended proceedings on Monday because they were then anticipating more votes to come in.

The board has already activated the consolidated canvassing system, where the public may access partial and unofficial results of the May polls will be available through the transparency server Monday night.

“The report from the VCMs (vote-counting machines) will still pass through the MBOC (Municipal Board of Canvassers) and the PBOC (Provincial Board of Canvassers) so remember voting closes generally at 7 p.m., we will then count after that,” Commission on Elections Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said in a mix of Filipino and English at 5:32 p.m. on Monday.

“There’s no point waiting… that’s why we would resume tomorrow once results are transmitted to the NBOC,” she added.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the suspension of the proceedings would only affect the official session for the senatorial race and party-list votes. Canvassing for the municipal, city, and provincial-level positions will continue after counting tonight.

Acting Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco clarified that the actual canvassing of votes will not be postponed.

Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco clarifies that canvassing of votes is not postponed.



Laudiangco: “It’s merely a suspension of proceedings or a declaration of recess, which will resume tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/tWwHqDBCqw — Kaycee Valmonte (@kayceevalmonte) May 9, 2022



Meanwhile, the official canvassing of votes for the presidential and vice-presidential posts will be held May 23 when Congress resumes session.