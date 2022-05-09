^

Headlines

National Board of Canvassers suspends session, proceedings to resume Tuesday

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 9:04pm
National Board of Canvassers suspends session, proceedings to resume Tuesday
The Commission on Elections, sitting as the national board of canvassers, suspends its proceedings at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on May 9, 2022.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections, sitting as the national board of canvassers (NBOC), suspended proceedings on Monday because they were then anticipating more votes to come in.

The board has already activated the consolidated canvassing system, where the public may access partial and unofficial results of the May polls will be available through the transparency server Monday night.

“The report from the VCMs (vote-counting machines) will still pass through the MBOC (Municipal Board of Canvassers) and the PBOC (Provincial Board of Canvassers) so remember voting closes generally at 7 p.m., we will then count after that,” Commission on Elections Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said in a mix of Filipino and English at 5:32 p.m. on Monday.

“There’s no point waiting… that’s why we would resume tomorrow once results are transmitted to the NBOC,” she added.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the suspension of the proceedings would only affect the official session for the senatorial race and party-list votes. Canvassing for the municipal, city, and provincial-level positions will continue after counting tonight.

Acting Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco clarified that the actual canvassing of votes will not be postponed.

Meanwhile, the official canvassing of votes for the presidential and vice-presidential posts will be held May 23 when Congress resumes session. 

2022 ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
In an update to reporters at 10:27 a.m., Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said 1,867 vote counting machines...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

19 hours ago
Below is a list of senatorial lineups of leading presidential candidates and their running mates.
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo lawyer dismisses Marcos camp voting mismatch claim

Robredo lawyer dismisses Marcos camp voting mismatch claim

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalital said former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s camp claims might just be propaganda,...
Headlines
fbtw
No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur &mdash; Comelec

No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur — Comelec

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
Social media posts about an individual receiving a mismatched vote receipt in Narvacan in Ilocos Sur have been circulati...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Isolated' shootings, election violence rock countryside on election day

'Isolated' shootings, election violence rock countryside on election day

2 hours ago
"Generally, what's important is the AFP and the PNP have laid down their security measures and we're able to react immediately...
Headlines
fbtw
Voters, poll watchers question glitches as broken machines stall long lines at precincts

Voters, poll watchers question glitches as broken machines stall long lines at precincts

By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"I've been voting here for so long. This is the first time this has happened," she said.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, poll watchers warn against 'illegal' sample ballots distributed on election day

Comelec, poll watchers warn against 'illegal' sample ballots distributed on election day

By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Under our general instructions, campaigning is prohibiting, and if you give sample ballots, that's still sample ballots...We...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao confident poor Filipinos will deliver votes needed to win

Pacquiao confident poor Filipinos will deliver votes needed to win

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The standard bearer of PROMDI cast his vote before noon at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani, the home province...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd strongly condemns shooting of teacher in Negros Occidental

DepEd strongly condemns shooting of teacher in Negros Occidental

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday it deplores the shooting of a teacher from Himamaylan National High School...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with