^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 6:50am
LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino voters will select a new president on May 9.

Ten aspirants are vying for the presidency while nine candidates are seeking for the vice presidency. Only 12 out of 65 senatorial bets will fill the vacancies in the Senate.

Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local elections.

Follow the live updates on the 2022 elections here:

2022 ELECTIONS

LIVE BLOG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will promulgate the four disqualification cases filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

By Gilbert Bayoran | 8 hours ago
San Carlos Diocese Bishop Gerardo Alminaza and 77 priests in Negros Occidental have joined other Catholic priests and lay...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

By Angelica Y. Yang | 11 hours ago
A public servant for over 50 years, Lacson vowed to pursue an administration centered on good governance and one that is free...
Headlines
fbtw
You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday clarified that supporters of candidates are not part of the campaign prohibition as...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys urged: Vote for Philippines, not for selfish gains

Pinoys urged: Vote for Philippines, not for selfish gains

By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
Filipinos should vote for the Philippines, not for selfish gains, money or expected positions in the government, the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Voting underway in Philippine elections

Voting underway in Philippine elections

49 minutes ago
Polls opened at 6:00 a.m., AFP reporters said. Voting was to continue until 7:00 p.m.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

5 hours ago
Below is a list of senatorial lineups of leading presidential candidates and their running mates.
Headlines
fbtw
Hot, humid election day &ndash; Pagasa

Hot, humid election day – Pagasa

By Michael Punongbayan | 8 hours ago
The easterlies warm and humid air coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring hot and humid weather to the entire country today...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Poll-related violent cases now at 16

PNP: Poll-related violent cases now at 16

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
At least 16 election-related violent cases have been validated by the Philippine National Police out of the 63 recorded incidents...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with