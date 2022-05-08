You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, attend a campaign rally in San Fernando, Pampanga on Saturday night.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Sunday clarified that supporters of candidates are not part of the campaign prohibition as Filipinos continue to post about their chosen political candidates on social media.

The national candidates were given 90 days to campaign, while local bets were given a 45-day campaign period. Those running for a government post had until May 8, Saturday, to woo voters.



“‘Yung illegal campaigning o non-campaigning sa araw na ito ay applicable sa mga kandidato at partido politikal,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia told ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo Balita.”

(Today’s rule on illegal campaigning or non-campaigning is applicable to candidates and political parties.)

Three presidential candidates — Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, and Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. — just held their respective miting de avance across Metro Manila on Saturday.

Robredo capped off her campaign run with a 780,000-strong crowd filling up Ayala Avenue and Makati Avenue in Makati City, according to organizers. Moreno, on the other hand, made his final pitch to supporters at Moriones, Tondo, drawing a crowd of “more or less 50,000” according to local police.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr.’s campaign team said a million showed up at their event in Parañaque City.

Supporters continue to post about their experiences from the respective rallies on social media on Sunday.

"Kung mayroong limangpung milyong Pilipino na magpo-po-post ng kung anu-ano sa kanilang mga nagugustuhang kandidato, sa bandang huli po hindi po ‘yun covered ng prohibition na ito."

(If there are 50 million of Filipinos who post whatever about their favored candidates… in the end, they would not be covered by the prohibition.)

The poll body explained that it would be hard to go after individuals who would post on social media about their chosen candidate, pointing out that supporters are entitled to their freedom of expression.

However, the commission said initiating a house-to-house campaign on Sunday is a different story and it may be covered by the campaign prohibition.

"Napakadali kasing sabihin ng mga kandidato na ‘supporter ko ‘yan’ when in fact yun pala yun ay kasama pala sa kanilang campaign team,"Garcia said.

(It would be easy for the candidates to just say that those [doing house-to-house campaigning] are just their supporters, when in fact, those who took part are individuals from their campaign team.) — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio, Franco Luna, and Kristine Joy Patag