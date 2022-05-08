^

Headlines

You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

Philstar.com
May 8, 2022 | 12:14pm
You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies
Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, attend a campaign rally in San Fernando, Pampanga on Saturday night.
Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Sunday clarified that supporters of candidates are not part of the campaign prohibition as Filipinos continue to post about their chosen political candidates on social media. 

The national candidates were given 90 days to campaign, while local bets were given a 45-day campaign period. Those running for a government post had until May 8, Saturday, to woo voters.
 
“‘Yung illegal campaigning o non-campaigning sa araw na ito ay applicable sa mga kandidato at partido politikal,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia told ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo Balita.”

(Today’s rule on illegal campaigning or non-campaigning is applicable to candidates and political parties.)

Three presidential candidates — Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, and Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. — just held their respective miting de avance across Metro Manila on Saturday. 

Robredo capped off her campaign run with a 780,000-strong crowd filling up Ayala Avenue and Makati Avenue in Makati City, according to organizers. Moreno, on the other hand, made his final pitch to supporters at Moriones, Tondo, drawing a crowd of “more or less 50,000” according to local police. 

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr.’s campaign team said a million showed up at their event in Parañaque City.

Supporters continue to post about their experiences from the respective rallies on social media on Sunday.

"Kung mayroong limangpung milyong Pilipino na magpo-po-post ng kung anu-ano sa kanilang mga nagugustuhang kandidato, sa bandang huli po hindi po ‘yun covered ng prohibition na ito."

(If there are 50 million of Filipinos who post whatever about their favored candidates… in the end, they would not be covered by the prohibition.)

The poll body explained that it would be hard to go after individuals who would post on social media about their chosen candidate, pointing out that supporters are entitled to their freedom of expression.

However, the commission said initiating a house-to-house campaign on Sunday is a different story and it may be covered by the campaign prohibition.

"Napakadali kasing sabihin ng mga kandidato na ‘supporter ko ‘yan’ when in fact yun pala yun ay kasama pala sa kanilang campaign team,"Garcia said.

(It would be easy for the candidates to just say that those [doing house-to-house campaigning] are just their supporters, when in fact, those who took part are individuals from their campaign team.) — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio, Franco Luna, and Kristine Joy Patag

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with 780,000 in attendance

Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with 780,000 in attendance

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
The site has been the place of many pivotal moments in the country’s political history, some of them associated with...
Headlines
fbtw
After early spark, a harsh comedown for Moreno's '2 joints' campaign

After early spark, a harsh comedown for Moreno's '2 joints' campaign

By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
Moreno was the consistent third-placer in the pre-election surveys up until the last one in April, when he dropped to fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
As campaign for 'unity' ends, bets take shots at EDSA, 2016 polls

As campaign for 'unity' ends, bets take shots at EDSA, 2016 polls

By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
In the 90-day campaign season, the UniTeam tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte have been...
Headlines
fbtw
No Duterte endorsement for frontrunner Marcos Jr.

No Duterte endorsement for frontrunner Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Up until the last hour of the campaign season, presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. failed...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

Robredo’s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
Senatorial candidates of Vice President Leni Robredo made their last pitches for their respective electoral bids, took time...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Golden age': Marcos myths on Philippine social media

'Golden age': Marcos myths on Philippine social media

By Agence France-Presse | 40 minutes ago
The clan's comeback from pariahs in exile to the peak of political power has been built on a relentless barrage of fake and...
Headlines
fbtw
New York consulate to open doors to Filipino voters on Sunday

New York consulate to open doors to Filipino voters on Sunday

41 minutes ago
In an advisory dated May 7, the foreign service post said it is adding another in-person voting day scheduled Sunday, May...
Headlines
fbtw
MILF, MNLF declare support for Robredo and Sara Duterte

MILF, MNLF declare support for Robredo and Sara Duterte

47 minutes ago
In a joint statement, MILF Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and MNLF Chairman Muslimin Sema said the decision was compelled by...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec urged to investigate fake reso 'disqualifying' Colmenares, Makabayan bloc

Comelec urged to investigate fake reso 'disqualifying' Colmenares, Makabayan bloc

2 hours ago
Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said "the Comelec must take action on this because the names of its commissioners...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo

WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo

10 hours ago
For his over one-hour miting de avance in Manila, Isko Moreno Domagoso spent more than 40 minutes taking jabs at Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with