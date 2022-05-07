^

Kakampinks optimistic tide will turn for Robredo on election day

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 10:44am
Makati as of 9 a.m. on May 7, 2022
Philstar.com / Norman Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Hours ahead of the miting de avance — or the last campaign rally — of Vice President Leni Robredo and her entire slate, thousands of her Kakampinks have already gathered at the heart of the country’s financial center in Makati City to mount a last show of force for her presidential bid.

They hope that this last hurrah of the campaign season would prove that Robredo, her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and their entire senatorial slate would go on to win the elections, despite surveys showing otherwise.

“I think, when people feel that invested, they really feel that they can turn things around in spite of what the social scientists say,” said Rochie Tañedo, 69, who woke up at 3:30 a.m. just to be early at Ayala Avenue corner Makati Avenue for Robredo’s miting de avance.

Like her, Jomar Teones, 30, also turned up early at the miting de avance venue to hand out food and water to fellow early bird Kakampinks.

“Gusto namin sana sumuporta kahit sa pagbibigay ng tubig, sandwiches, ng candy kahit papaano. And para makita ko kung gaano talaga ka-grande ang isang suporta para sa isang Leni Robredo,” Teones said.

(We want to show support even in the act of giving out water, sandwiches, and even just candy. And we want to see how grand the support is for a Leni Robredo.)

Organizers would want to have a repeat of Robredo’s mammoth rally in Pasay City on the occasion of her 57th birthday where more than 400,000 people showed up in support of the independent presidential candidate.

The fight to bring Robredo to Malacañang is personal for some, like a man who only identified himself as Charlie, who said he is supporting her and Pangilinan for the future of his 22-year-old daughter.

“The only way that she’s going to get a good future is if President Leni and Vice President Kiko Pangilinan will lead the nation,” he said.

But with the latest pre-election surveys by private pollsters showing that Robredo is still miles away from the frontrunner and disinformation targeting her still running rampant on social media, Teones, who is a first-time voter, is admittedly anxious. 

“Pero naniniwala ako na truth will still prevail and iyong laban magiging dikit. Pero the last man [standing] would be a woman,” he said.

(But I believe that the truth will still prevail and the fight will be close. The last man standing would be a woman.)

