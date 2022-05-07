BG Partylist lauds approval of cash transfer program

MANILA, Philippines — BG Partylist 108 first nominee Alelee Aguilar-Andanar on Wednesday lauded the approval of the targeted cash transfer program for poor Filipino households affected by successive fuel price hikes.

Andanar thanked President Duterte for the decision, noting that it was another proof of the administration’s genuine concern for the vulnerable sector in crisis.

She also called on public offices, including local government units, to speed the distribution of the much needed assistance. She is hoping that candidates vying for public seats would also refrain from using it for their political agenda.

“Sa panahon ngayon, mahalaga ang bawat sentimo sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Kailangan nila ang tulong ng gobyerno para may pambili ng pagkain, pantustos sa tahanan at mga pag-aaral,” Andanar added.