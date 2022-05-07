Gibo: Philippines recovery, progress attainable

MANILA, Philippines — Former secretary of national defense and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro believes that certain reforms will help the country accelerate its recovery from the pandemic and spur growth in the countryside.

“After seeing parts of the country up close and talking to people during this campaign, recovery and progress are achievable,” he said. “There are places that are advanced and ready for further development and those that need much more support.”

Teodoro will push for capacitating local government units (LGUs) to spearhead development in their localities for them to be more attractive to investors and invite them to set up operations in their areas.

He sees the need to modernize farming, invest in cold storage facilities and improve infrastructure in provinces where the main source of livelihood is in the sectors of agriculture and fisheries.

Teodoro, the country’s youngest defense chief, added that there is a need to incentivize and increase the benefits of workers and volunteers in LGUs, especially at the barangay level, for them to improve the delivery of government’s basic services.