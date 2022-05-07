At Cebu rally, Manny Pacquiao says presidential run is 'revolution' of poor

Boxing legend-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao speaks with wife, Jinkee, on stage at his miting de avance campaign rally in Cebu City, one of the two last events marking the end of his campaign for Philippine president, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao believes his fight for the presidency is the "revolution" of the poor as he held in Cebu City the first of his two miting de avance rallies.

“Kung kayo nahihirapan sa buhay, kung kayo naghahangad nang matagal na ng kaunlaran, ito na 'yung pagkakataon na may isang tao na inangat ng Panginoon sa putik. Nakikipaglaban para sa mga pobreng tao,” Pacquiao said Friday evening.

(If you are having difficulties in life, if you have been dreaming of progress for so long, this is your chance because there is a person that the Lord brought up from dirt, who fights for the poor).

Pacquiao’s father, Rosalio, was born in the province’s Pinamungajan town. Cebu is also the home of Pacquiao’s party PROMDI (Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives).

The boxing great-turned-politician made fighting corruption and poverty the centerpiece of his campaign. He said his impoverished roots make him the best person to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte at the helm of the country.

He vowed to provide houses to millions of Filipinos, build a “mega-prison” for corrupt government officials, and increase the minimum wage of workers.

In Cebu, Pacquiao claimed around 30 million people had filled out the pabahay forms that his camp distributed.

“Silent lang tayo... Ang ating botante ay mga pobre, mga isang kahig isang tuka,” he said.

(We're just silent. Our voters are the poor.)

Pacquiao improved his numbers in the latest Pulse Asia survey, placing third with 6% voter support. He, however, is well behind Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is leading with 56%.

The incumbent senator is running alongside Rep. Lito Atienza, who was unable to campaign in person because of a knee injury.

Pacquiao will end his 90-day campaign trail in his hometown General Santos City on Saturday.