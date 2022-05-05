^

Headlines

Isko Moreno supporters light blue candles for clean elections

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2022 | 12:00am
Isko Moreno supporters light blue candles for clean elections
This. Feb. 23, 2022 photo shows Manila Mayor Isko Moreno during a campaign sortie.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos. file

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of supporters of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio on Tuesday night in an effort to convince the voting public to switch their support to the Aksyon Demokratiko candidate.

Moreno’s volunteers and supporters lit blue candles as they called for a “clean, honest and peaceful election” and prayed for the presidential bid of Moreno, whose survey ratings remain dismal days before the election.

Moreno was absent at the event, but his senatorial candidates Carl Balita and Samira Gutoc were there to lead the prayer rally called “simultaneous switch a candle event.”

“Let us switch on our hearts, not switch it off,” Gutoc told Moreno’s supporters.

Moreno’s supporters now include those from the camp of the presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

These groups had earlier switched to Moreno’s side after they were disillusioned by the promise of unity amid infighting in the camp, Basta Tayo Sama-sama national president Allen Mojica said in a “Switch to Isko” event last week.

In a statement yesterday, lawyer Bobbit Roco, son of Aksyon founder, the late former senator Raul Roco, vouched for Moreno’s capability to adhere with the party’s principles – “honest governance, opportunity for all, special privileges to none.”

“Isko is the only one who can follow the principles of Aksyon Demokratiko. And let us not forget what he has done for the environment and education. I don’t think any other candidate can say the same thing,” Roco said.

ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima

Aguirre denies coercing Ragos to testify vs De Lima

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II denied that he coerced ex-Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos, a key witness...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in &lsquo;battle for truth&rsquo;

Over 1,200 Catholic clergy endorse Robredo-Pangilinan in ‘battle for truth’

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The bishops, priests and deacons who make up the Clergy for the Moral Choice said they had to break from the Church’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Courage from loss: Rights defenders mourn passing of stalwart Marie Hilao-Enriquez

Courage from loss: Rights defenders mourn passing of stalwart Marie Hilao-Enriquez

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
"Paalam na, Marie, sa ngayon. Magkikita rin tayo sa lugar na walang desaparecido," Edith Burgos, whose son Jonas remains missing...
Headlines
fbtw
INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos
play

INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos

1 day ago
The INC has an estimated 3 million members in the Philippines and in over 150 countries and territories overseas. It was founded...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

Robredo unveils 5-point economic recovery plan

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Less than a week before the elections, presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday unveiled her five-point...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace forms committee for smooth transition of power

Palace forms committee for smooth transition of power

By Alexis Romero | 36 minutes ago
President Duterte’s office has formed a committee that will ensure a smooth transfer of power to his successor, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec confident of smooth voting process

Comelec confident of smooth voting process

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 36 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections is confident that the voting process will run smoothly as it undertakes the final testing and...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia hits claims vs pre-poll surveys

Pulse Asia hits claims vs pre-poll surveys

By Janvic Mateo | 36 minutes ago
Pollster Pulse Asia has called out what it described as baseless accusations regarding its conduct of pre-election surveys,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace thanks INC for endorsing Sara Duterte

Palace thanks INC for endorsing Sara Duterte

By Helen Flores | 36 minutes ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed gratitude to the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for its endorsement of President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo, Pangilinan to hold miting de avance in Makati

Robredo, Pangilinan to hold miting de avance in Makati

By Janvic Mateo | 36 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan will hold their miting de avance on Saturday in Makati...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with