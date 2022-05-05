Isko Moreno supporters light blue candles for clean elections

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of supporters of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio on Tuesday night in an effort to convince the voting public to switch their support to the Aksyon Demokratiko candidate.

Moreno’s volunteers and supporters lit blue candles as they called for a “clean, honest and peaceful election” and prayed for the presidential bid of Moreno, whose survey ratings remain dismal days before the election.

Moreno was absent at the event, but his senatorial candidates Carl Balita and Samira Gutoc were there to lead the prayer rally called “simultaneous switch a candle event.”

“Let us switch on our hearts, not switch it off,” Gutoc told Moreno’s supporters.

Moreno’s supporters now include those from the camp of the presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

These groups had earlier switched to Moreno’s side after they were disillusioned by the promise of unity amid infighting in the camp, Basta Tayo Sama-sama national president Allen Mojica said in a “Switch to Isko” event last week.

In a statement yesterday, lawyer Bobbit Roco, son of Aksyon founder, the late former senator Raul Roco, vouched for Moreno’s capability to adhere with the party’s principles – “honest governance, opportunity for all, special privileges to none.”

“Isko is the only one who can follow the principles of Aksyon Demokratiko. And let us not forget what he has done for the environment and education. I don’t think any other candidate can say the same thing,” Roco said.