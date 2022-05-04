^

Pacquiao projects ‘come-from-behind’ victory

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2022 | 12:00am
Pacquiao projects 'come-from-behind' victory
Manny Pacquiao, Philippine boxing legend and presidential candidate, wearing a mask with his own image, listens to the country's national anthem as he campaigns ahead of the May 9 presidential election.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao is unfazed by the presidential preference surveys, claiming a “come-from-behind” victory in the May 9 polls like that of President Duterte.

Noting how Duterte was a “poor third-placer” during preferential surveys in 2016, Pacquiao said on Monday he expects to pull the same surprise landslide win.

“I can feel in my heart the reaction of everyone, especially that I’m with you. You witnessed my visits in Northern, Western and Eastern Samar and in Leyte… You saw that I never fetched nor called for participants. I never gave away snacks or water and yet people still waited for me from 3 p.m. even if I was to arrive at 10:30 p.m. They were there,” Pacquiao said during a sortie in Kibawe, Bukidnon.

He issued the statement following a Pulse Asia survey showing he had overtaken Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, but was still behind Vice President Leni Robredo and the late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao said he was confident of getting at least 20 million votes to claim a “historic victory.”

“I believe that their support is with Manny Pacquiao because Manny Pacquiao represents the poor… because that’s where I came from,” he said.

Pacquiao said that because of his strong message of “genuine love for the country and the poor,” a majority of Filipinos would help him secure his victory despite Marcos’ lead in the surveys.

He vowed to increase the annual budget of the judiciary if he is elected president.

“My only appeal is for us to help the judiciary, which is almost always prevented from doing its mandate in providing justice because of its very limited budget. It has not maximized its functions in terms of punishing the corrupt,” he said.

Pacquiao said the judiciary would get the full support it deserves under a Manny Pacquiao government, wherein he intends to build a mega prison cell for all the crooks in government.

He stressed the importance of giving the courts full financial support and reiterated his appeal for a swift resolution of the drug cases filed against detained Sen. Leila De Lima.

Pacquiao lamented that the sluggish resolution of De Lima’s cases has caught the attention of the international community.

To spare the country from further humiliation due to the delay in the resolution of the cases, Pacquiao said the government must ensure its full support for the judiciary.

The De Lima cases triggered new controversies after key witnesses implicating her in the illegal drug trade recanted their testimonies, among them self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and former Bureau of Corrections director Rafael Ragos.

Both Espinosa and Ragos said they were “coerced” into implicating De Lima in drug charges.

Pacquiao said the recantation of Ragos may put his credibility in bad light. He admitted though that he is not yet ready to give his full faith on the recantation of Ragos and Espinosa.

“As for me they are no longer credible because they have been changing their statements. How can one believe them?” he asked.

Pacquiao said his views on the recent retraction controversies are not important.

Pacquiao repeatedly promised Filipinos that he would fight for their welfare, especially the poor and the oppressed sector where he came from.

“This is the fight of Manny Pacquiao, and I have always repeated that this will be a revolution where the poor will finally have a voice in our government,” he said during a sortie in Borongan, Eastern Samar. – Delon Porcalla

