Marcos holds final rally in Isabela

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held his final campaign rally in Isabela province, urging his supporters to show the might of the so-called Solid North in the May 9 elections.

Speaking before thousands of supporters during a grand rally held at Isabela Sports Complex in Ilagan City on Sunday night, Marcos thanked the people of Isabela and his fellowmen from the North for their continued support for his family.

“There are some people saying that Solid North is not true, that the Solid North support for the Marcoses has already been dismantled here in Amihanan. For them to believe, let us show them that the Solid North is still Solid North!” Marcos said in Filipino, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Marcos said he chose to hold his final campaign rally in Isabela, one of the northern provinces considered a stronghold of the Marcoses, as he wanted to give back to its people for support to him and his family even during the presidency of his late father and namesake.

Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, are set to hold three miting de avance for the Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon on May 3, 5 and 7, respectively.

Duterte-Carpio was not present during the rally in Isabela but Marcos urged his supporters to also vote for his running mate so as not to suffer the fate of her father, President Duterte.

“You saw what happened to President Duterte. He and the Vice President were not on good terms, many things were not accomplished. That’s why it is very important that the vice president and the president understand each other, are on good terms and are united,” Marcos said.