‘GMA country’ vows victory for Marcos-Duterte

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2022 | 3:21pm
âGMA countryâ vows victory for Marcos-Duterte
Bongbong Marcos (front L, in red), presidential candidate and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and his Vice-Presidential candidate Sara Duterte (front R, in Green), daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, raise their hands during a campaign rally inside a gymnasium in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on February 8, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Philippines — The bailiwick of former President Gloria Macapagal - Arroyo has vowed victory to the tandem of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and runningmate Sara Duterte in the May 9 polls.

Arroyo and Pampanga’s influential clan led by Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda endorsed the BBM-Sara UniTeam before a mammoth crowd in the grand rally held at the Robinsons Starmill Grounds.

Arroyo said that the entire Pampanga is behind the leading tandem as she assured them of support from local officials of the province.

“My beloved cabalens, kapampangan and friends, on behalf of Governor Delta Pineda, Vice Governor Nanay Baby Pineda, the four congressmen of Pampanga, and 20 mayors of Pampanga, here is the next president of the Philippines, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,” she told the crowd of about 250,000, per estimate by local organizers.

Arroyo is the chair emeritus of the once ruling and re-emerging Lakas - Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), which is now chaired by Duterte.

The province, known as “GMA country,” has 1.58 million registered voters for this year’s polls.

Marcos and Duterte expressed his deep gratitude to Arroyo, the Pinedas and their supporters in the province.

In his message, Marcos once again called for unity as he vowed to continue the plans and projects of the Duterte administration, as well as the battle against criminality and the “Build, Build, Build” program which generated over 6.5 million jobs.

The former senator said he was surprised upon seeing the overwhelming support from kapampangans.

“Thank you very much Pampanga for your very warm welcome to the UniTeam and the Marcos - Duterte tandem. We’re in this together and no one will be left behind,” he told the crowd.

Marcos urged voters in the province to be vigilant and guard their votes.

“We all should probably not sleep because we all know that many things happen while we are asleep. That’s why I will look for tons of coffee and send to you here so you won’t sleep,” he said in jest.

Duterte, for her part, expressed confidence of winning the race because of the overwhelming support to their tandem, which is campaigning on a national unity platform.

“Thank you! I love you all! Let’s all love the Philippines! Since the kapampangans said that the bisaya will win, I am confident that I will win!” she said in her speech.

The Davao City mayor also called on their supporters to work with them for their plans and programs to succeed.

“First, let us bring back jobs and businesses that were lost due to the pandemic. We have vaccines, face masks and Mulnopiravir, so there should be no lockdowns anymore,” she stressed.

UniTeam senatorial candidates Sherwin Gatchalian, Robin Padilla, Gringo Honasan, Gilbert Teodoro, Jinggoy Estrada, Herbert Bautista, and Larry Gadon joined the grand rally. 

