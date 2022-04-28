Comelec sets 5 p.m. deadline for bets to confirm participation in panel interviews

Presidential candidates attend the first round of Comelec-sponsored Pilipinas Debates 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila tent in Pasay City on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it will give presidential and vice-presidential candidates until the end of Thursday, April 28, to confirm their participation in the pre-election panel interviews it will host.

"Binigyan namin sila hanggang ngayong araw na ito hanggang alas-5 ng hapon upang magbigay sa amin ng kanilang pagsang-ayon o pag-confirm na sila ay available sa ating forum na gagawin," Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a televised interview.

(We have given them until 5 p.m. today to inform us of their participation or tell us if they are available for the forum that we will host.)

The final leg of the Comelec-sponsored debates was postponed before it got replaced by a panel interview set-up after a payment fiasco between contractor Impact Hub Manila and venue host Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The poll body has launched an internal investigation on the issue. Meanwhile, Garcia said they have yet to receive a letter of explanation from Impact Hub Manila.

Comelec decided to hold the interviews instead to give way for candidates who are on the final leg of their campaigns as election day draws near.

RELATED: After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

Pre-taped interviews

The commission said it is closely coordinating with its new partner, the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, for the production. Comelec said they are smoothing out the logistics of how it will be conducted.

"Ang gagawin namin pupuntahan namin sila kung saan silang available na lugar, kung may istasyon ng KBP sa lugar na iyon, dun namin sila i-re-request na makapunta. Kung hindi man, kahit sa virtual taping o kaya advanced tape yung gagawin," Garcia said.

(What we plan to do is we will go to them wherever they are available, if there is a KBP station in those areas, then we will ask them to go to that station for the interview. If there is no nearby station, then we will record the interviews virtually or do it in advance.)

The pre-taped interviews will be aired from May 2 to 6. The order of which interviews will be aired first will be determined by a raffle on Thursday afternoon in the presence of the candidates’ representatives.

Attendance of candidates

Without giving specific names, Garcia said two candidates have already confirmed their participation in the Comelec-sponsored panel interviews.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will not participate in the interviews. His spokesman Vic Rodriguez in a statement on Thursday morning said Marcos opted “to conclude the entire 90-day campaign period with visits to his supporters and compliances with previous commitments for political events.”

READ: After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

Marcos also did not go to the previous two installments of the debates organized by Comelec and has skipped other debates, such as the separate events organized by CNN Philippines and KBP.

The poll body plans to push through with the panel interviews regardless of how many candidates will confirm their participation.

“Kahit tatlo lamang, kahit apat lamang at hindi makumpleto, tuloy para naman fair sa lahat,” Garcia said.

(Even if there would only be three, only four and incomplete, it will continue so that it will be fair for everyone.)