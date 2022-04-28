^

Headlines

Comelec sets 5 p.m. deadline for bets to confirm participation in panel interviews

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 1:51pm
Comelec sets 5 p.m. deadline for bets to confirm participation in panel interviews
Presidential candidates attend the first round of Comelec-sponsored Pilipinas Debates 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila tent in Pasay City on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it will give presidential and vice-presidential candidates until the end of Thursday, April 28, to confirm their participation in the pre-election panel interviews it will host.

"Binigyan namin sila hanggang ngayong araw na ito hanggang alas-5 ng hapon upang magbigay sa amin ng kanilang pagsang-ayon o pag-confirm na sila ay available sa ating forum na gagawin," Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a televised interview. 

(We have given them until 5 p.m. today to inform us of their participation or tell us if they are available for the forum that we will host.)

The final leg of the Comelec-sponsored debates was postponed before it got replaced by a panel interview set-up after a payment fiasco between contractor Impact Hub Manila and venue host Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila. 

The poll body has launched an internal investigation on the issue. Meanwhile, Garcia said they have yet to receive a letter of explanation from Impact Hub Manila.

Comelec decided to hold the interviews instead to give way for candidates who are on the final leg of their campaigns as election day draws near. 

RELATED: After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

Pre-taped interviews

The commission said it is closely coordinating with its new partner, the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, for the production. Comelec said they are smoothing out the logistics of how it will be conducted. 

"Ang gagawin namin pupuntahan namin sila kung saan silang available na lugar, kung may istasyon ng KBP sa lugar na iyon, dun namin sila i-re-request na makapunta. Kung hindi man, kahit sa virtual taping o kaya advanced tape yung gagawin," Garcia said.

(What we plan to do is we will go to them wherever they are available, if there is a KBP station in those areas, then we will ask them to go to that station for the interview. If there is no nearby station, then we will record the interviews virtually or do it in advance.)

The pre-taped interviews will be aired from May 2 to 6. The order of which interviews will be aired first will be determined by a raffle on Thursday afternoon in the presence of the candidates’ representatives.

Attendance of candidates

Without giving specific names, Garcia said two candidates have already confirmed their participation in the Comelec-sponsored panel interviews.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will not participate in the interviews. His spokesman Vic Rodriguez in a statement on Thursday morning said Marcos opted “to conclude the entire 90-day campaign period with visits to his supporters and compliances with previous commitments for political events.” 

READ: After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

Marcos also did not go to the previous two installments of the debates organized by Comelec and has skipped other debates, such as the separate events organized by CNN Philippines and KBP

The poll body plans to push through with the panel interviews regardless of how many candidates will confirm their participation.

“Kahit tatlo lamang, kahit apat lamang at hindi makumpleto, tuloy para naman fair sa lahat,” Garcia said.

(Even if there would only be three, only four and incomplete, it will continue so that it will be fair for everyone.)

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday led the inauguration of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, a project that is expected to improve...
Headlines
fbtw
ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

18 hours ago
In a release announcing his withdrawal from the senatorial race, Marcoleta is quoted as saying "the fighter in me should be...
Headlines
fbtw
'In the works&rsquo;: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's &lsquo;tacit&rsquo; endorsement

'In the works’: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's ‘tacit’ endorsement

By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
A possible endorsement by President Duterte on the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos is in the works, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping Lacson says PCGG meant to only go after Marcos wealth

Ping Lacson says PCGG meant to only go after Marcos wealth

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson refuted the proposal of his fellow presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
1st BA.2.12 case in Philippines had 44 close contacts &mdash; DOH

1st BA.2.12 case in Philippines had 44 close contacts — DOH

8 minutes ago
The case—a Finnish woman—had nine close contacts in Quezon City and five in Benguet, Health Undersecretary Maria...
Headlines
fbtw
GemVer fishers left at sea by Chinese vessel to finally get compensation after nearly 3 years

GemVer fishers left at sea by Chinese vessel to finally get compensation after nearly 3 years

By Kristine Joy Patag | 42 minutes ago
It took nearly three years, but the 22 fishers of GemVer boat that was sunk by a Chinese vessel and abandoned at sea will...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;We&rsquo;ll let the voters decide:&rsquo; No replacement for Zubiri in Robredo slate

‘We’ll let the voters decide:’ No replacement for Zubiri in Robredo slate

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said her campaign team has decided not to introduce a replacement for Senate Majority Leader Migz...
Headlines
fbtw
Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Beyond fighting for their rights and welfare, the farmers know that this battle is bigger than anything they have faced ...
Headlines
fbtw
After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who prefers interviews than debates, will not participate panel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with