‘We’ll let the voters decide:’ No replacement for Zubiri in Robredo slate

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 1:44pm
Miguel Zubiri
In this March 2, 2020 photo, Sen. Miguel Zubiri listens to a resource person at a hearing by the Senate Committee on Cooperatives about concerns of the Cooperative Development Authority over the implementation of its charter.
Office of Sen. Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said her campaign team has decided not to introduce a replacement for Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri who was dropped from her senatorial slate after he openly endorsed her archrival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Iyong kahapon ang update sa akin, parang ang desisyon, hindi na lalagyan ng kapalit. We’ll let the voters decide kung sino iyong idagdag nilang kapalit kasi marami yata iyong nakapila na pagpipilian,” Robredo told reporters in Catanauan, Quezon.

(Yesterday, I was updated and it seems that the decision is to not replace him. We’ll let the voters decide who they want to add as a replacement because there are a lot on the list to choose from.)

Robredo said she is keeping a hands-off approach to any changes to her senatorial slate as she wants to focus on the remaining days of the campaign.

“Kung ano desisyon ng team, we’ll abide by it. Pero ako kasi, iyong focus ko na talaga itong kampanya kasi 12 days na lang,” she said. “Kayo na magdesisyon, basta ako, all my waking hours nasa kampanya na ako.”

(Whatever the team decides, we’ll abide by it. But my focus now is the campaign, where we only have 12 days to go … You decide, but for me, all my waking hours will be spent campaigning.)

Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, announced Wednesday the removal of Zubiri from the independent presidential candidate’s ticket — a move that the vice president’s supporters have long been clamoring for ever since the senator introduced Marcos as “our president.”

Gutierrez said Zubiri’s open endorsement of Marcos was “in contravention of the agreement with all guest candidates” of not backing a presidential bet.

The tandem of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has also removed Zubiri from their slate after his endorsement of Marcos, who is leading in pre-election polls.

