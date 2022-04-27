^

Headlines

'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 10:52am
'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco
PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.
PNP Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police assured full cooperation with telecommunications giant Globe Telecom in what it said was a "massive search" against those behind the cutting and stealing of copper cables in the Visayas.

“We are in constant coordination with the security team of the telco company. It’s also unfortunate that some of those apprehended were minors who might have been used to swiftly execute their modus,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief said in a statement sent to reporters.

Carlos said that the theft affected the restoration of services to the telecommunications company's franchise areas.

To recall, Globe initially reported the rehabilitation of its facilities after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December 2021, but complete restoration was delayed as a result.

The company later reported to the PNP that some 30 suspects were arrested including third-party contractors and Globe’s field technicians.

Last year, 38 individuals were also nabbed due to the same complaint. 11 persons allegedly linked to cable stealing are subjected to search operations.

Carlos also vowed that the PNP "will not turn a blind eye to these incidents" as he warned those involved that "the claws of the law will come running after them."

The PNP also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any irregularities in their area. 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan faction composed of President Duterte’s allies and the UniTeam of presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe ordered on 2nd boosters for ineligible

Probe ordered on 2nd boosters for ineligible

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday ordered an investigation on the administration of second COVID boosters to individuals...
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for &lsquo;real patriotic change&rsquo;
play

Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for ‘real patriotic change’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The progressive Makabayan coalition bared a full 12-person lineup of senatorial candidates it is supporting in the elections...
Headlines
fbtw
7 more Filipinos in Shanghai positive for COVID-19

7 more Filipinos in Shanghai positive for COVID-19

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Seven more Filipinos in Shanghai have tested positive for COVID, bringing to 17 the total number of cases, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
83% approve of Duterte&rsquo;s COVID-19 response &ndash; OCTA

83% approve of Duterte’s COVID-19 response – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Eight in every 10 Filipinos approve of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, results of an OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

By Kristine Joy Patag | 47 minutes ago
Marcos has been criticized for being selective with his media engagements.
Headlines
fbtw
'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

49 minutes ago
“We are in constant coordination with the security team of the telco company. It’s also unfortunate that some...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson visits Abra hotspot

Lacson visits Abra hotspot

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III vowed yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno remains confident of upset win

Moreno remains confident of upset win

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno remains confident that he can pull a come-from-behind victory in the May 9 elections.
Headlines
fbtw
MILF backs &lsquo;RoSa&rsquo; tandem

MILF backs ‘RoSa’ tandem

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has committed to support the vice presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with