'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police assured full cooperation with telecommunications giant Globe Telecom in what it said was a "massive search" against those behind the cutting and stealing of copper cables in the Visayas.

“We are in constant coordination with the security team of the telco company. It’s also unfortunate that some of those apprehended were minors who might have been used to swiftly execute their modus,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief said in a statement sent to reporters.

Carlos said that the theft affected the restoration of services to the telecommunications company's franchise areas.

To recall, Globe initially reported the rehabilitation of its facilities after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December 2021, but complete restoration was delayed as a result.

The company later reported to the PNP that some 30 suspects were arrested including third-party contractors and Globe’s field technicians.

Last year, 38 individuals were also nabbed due to the same complaint. 11 persons allegedly linked to cable stealing are subjected to search operations.

Carlos also vowed that the PNP "will not turn a blind eye to these incidents" as he warned those involved that "the claws of the law will come running after them."

The PNP also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any irregularities in their area.