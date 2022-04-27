^

Headlines

Election task force 'verifying' claims of election 'disruption but not destabilization' plots

Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 11:04am
Election task force 'verifying' claims of election 'disruption but not destabilization' plots
Photo shows Police Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, the PNP's directorate for operations.
Philstar.com Screengrab / Philippine National Police on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The election security task force Philippine National Police received information about possible sectors looking to "disrupt" the result of the 2022 polls, though it has not validated these reports yet. 

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing Wednesday morning, Police Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, the PNP's Directorate for operations admitted that the police were getting word of alleged attempts. 

"There are reports and information that there are groups and individuals who are trying to disrupt the outcome of the elections," he said, but was careful to add that "there's no destabilization plot."

He did not disclose where the PNP got its information or what kind of form the plots would take. 

"We're just preparing for every possibility when you plan your contingency," he also said.

The PNP is parroting a false claim from a recent joint press conference held by three male presidential bets on April 17, where a reporter falsely claimed that one candidate said there would be chaos in the event that their camp loses in the upcoming elections.

Asked about the PNP's ground monitoring, De Leon, also deputy commander of the National Security Task Force on National and Local Elections, said that the PNP was also studying other possible deployment schemes.

He said the national police would gradually increase its deployment as the 2022 elections draw closer. 

"It's just speculations," he also said. "The information is being validated."

Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao, chief of the PNP Directorial Staff, also oversaw security preparation to be carried out by mobile forces nationwide earlier Wednesday morning.

2022 ELECTIONS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
