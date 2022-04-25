^

DOH logs 1,465 new COVID-19 cases from April 12 to 24

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 4:45pm
DOH logs 1,465 new COVID-19 cases from April 12 to 24
An individual receives a COVID-19 vaccine at SM City Baguio on April 9, 2022.
National Task Force against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 1,465 new COVID-19 cases and verified 213 deaths from April 18 to 24, the Department of Health said Monday.

The daily average during that period was 209 infections, which was 12% lower than a week earlier.

Local health authorities have registered over 3.68 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.

There are currently 726 patients with severe or critical illness, which represent 12.7% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

According to the DOH, 16.9% of 2,841 intensive care unit beds nationwide have been used, while 16.9% of 24,309 non-ICU beds have been utilized as of Tuesday.

Of the 217 deaths verified during the past week, 31 occurred from April 11 to 24.

More than 67.4 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Of the figure, only 12.9 million people have received booster shots.

The country on Monday began administering second COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised individuals. The government targets to give around 690,000 immunocompromised people with additional protection against the virus.

 

