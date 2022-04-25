Partido Federal ng Pilipinas faction switches to Robredo from Isko

In this photo release dated Jan. 24, 2022, Vice President Leni Robredo visited Zamboanga City and graced the opening of the volunteer center in the area.

MANILA, Philippines — A breakaway group of the fractured Partido Federal ng Pilipinas has decided to shift its endorsement and support the presidency of Vice President Leni Robredo less than a month after its announcement to endorse Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno.

Like other Moreno groups going on a tangent toward the vice president, the faction led by party chairman Abubakar Mangelen said in a resolution that there was a need “for a more formidable team" against Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom the group said was "the greatest threat to our country and our democracy."

Marcos is now standard-bearer of the opposing faction of the PFP after the party named him its chairman in October 2021.

“PFP decides to rally behind and commits to fully support VP Leni. This decision is a party decision, has undergone consultations with its members nationwide, and is a unanimous and cohesive decision,” said the resolution dated April 19.

“The party believes in the leadership of VP Leni and her competence and experience to lead the country out of the pandemic and economic crisis into recovery and progress with good, clean and inclusive governance and timely, effective and efficient public service."

To recall, the same faction of PFP filed a petition contesting the candidacy of presidential bet Marcos. Mangelen also accused Marcos of moral turpitude over his tax convictions in 1995. PFP Secretary-General Thompson Lantion claimed in a statement issued earlier December that Mangelen was ousted from the party at its last convention in September.

This comes a few weeks after Moreno and other male presidential candidates lagging behind in the surveys held a joint press conference to urge Robredo, the only female candidate standing at second place, to withdraw. The group made no mention of Moreno's actions in its advisory.

“With time running out and with recent developments, the party believes that there is a need for a more formidable team and candidate to beat a common opponent,” the PFP faction said.

“We believe that with VP Leni’s exponential surge in survey numbers, with her groundswell of support, with news of numerous switchers on the ground, and with everyone’s support We will have the best chance to defeat the survey frontrunner."